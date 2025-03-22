Timbers Down Colorado Rapids in 3-0 Shutout Win on the Road
March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Portland Timbers earned their first road victory in a 3-0 shutout win against the Colorado Rapids at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday evening. Antony registered his second goal of the season while Kevin Kelsy recorded his first goal with Portland to help the Timbers to their first road win of the 2025 season.
Goals & Clean Sheets
Tonight's road win marked the first of the season. Antony registered his second goal of the season three minutes into the second half tonight. Notably, Antony has scored five of his 10 career Timbers goals in five matches played against the Colorado Rapids. Kevin Kelsy scored his first goal with the Timbers tonight and seventh in MLS play. David Da Costa recorded his second assist since joining the Timbers this season. In his second start of the season, Santiago Moreno tallied his first assist in 2025 tonight. James Pantemis earned his second clean sheet of the season and seventh since joining Portland in 2024. Pantemis has earned three of his seven clean sheets on the road.
Goal-Scoring Plays
POR - Josh Atencio (own goal), 45+2 minute: David Da Costa dribbled on the right wing and into the 18-yard box before sending a cross into the six-yard box, forcing an own goal from Colorado defender Josh Atencio who attempted to clear the ball but sent into the left side of the goal.
POR - Antony (Santiago Moreno), 48th minute: Santiago Moreno took possession of the ball in the midfield, dribbled through the field and slid a pass to Antony, who beat three Colorado defenders and took a right-footed shot on his first touch from outside the box into the lower right corner of the goal.
POR - Kevin Kelsy (Jimer Fory, David Da Costa), 76th minute: From the midfield, David Da Costa distributed the ball to Jimer Fory, who dribbled through the left wing and sent a cross into the six-yard box. Kevin Kelsy tapped the ball into the lower right corner of the goal.
Notes
The Timbers earned their second victory of the season (2-2-1) and second clean sheet of the season. Portland is 14-11-7 against Colorado, and 3-9-5 when playing at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Antony registered his second goal of the season tonight. Antony has scored five of his 10 career Timbers goals in five matches played against the Rapids. Kevin Kelsy scored his first goal with the Timbers tonight and seventh in MLS. James Pantemis earned his second clean sheet of the season and seventh since joining the Timbers in 2024. Pantemis has earned three of his seven clean sheets on the road with Portland. David Da Costa registered his second assist for the Timbers tonight.
Santiago Moreno tallied his first assist of the season tonight. Moreno made his second start tonight.
Next Game
The Timbers are set to host Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday, March 30 at 4 p.m. (Pacific) at Providence Park. The match will air live on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (2-2-1, 7pts) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-1-2, 8pts)
March 22, 2025 - DICKS'S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 1 2 3
Colorado Rapids 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
POR: Atencio (own goal), 45+2
POR: Antony (Moreno), 48
POR: Kelsy (Fory, Da Costa), 76
Misconduct Summary:
None
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D E. Miller (Mosquera, 74), D Surman, D K. Miller, D Fory, M Chara Š, M Ayala (Ortiz, 80), M Moreno (Smith, 80), M Da Costa, M Antony (Paredes, 87), F Mora (Kelsy, 74)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bravo, D McGraw, D Zuparic
TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Moreno, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (five players tied, 1); FOULS: 7 (K. Miller, Moreno, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3
COL: GK Beaudry, D Cannon, D Maxso, D Awaziem, D Rosenberry Š (Murphy, 76), M Bassett (Yapi, 76), M Atencio (Fernandez, 59), M Larraz (Ronan, 59), F Cabral (Harris, 59), F Navarro, F Mihalovic
Substitutes Not Used: GK Hansen, D Edwards, M Fadal, F Stewart-Baynes, F Yapi
TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (three players tied, 1) SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Cabral, Murphy, 1); FOULS: 10 (Atencio, Navarro, 2); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3
Referee: Jairo Marrufo
Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga, Ryan Graves
Fourth Official: Adorae Monroy
VAR: Geoff Gamble
Attendance: 15,131
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
