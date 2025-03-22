LAFC Claims a 2-0 Win on the Road Against Sporting Kansas City

March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC claimed a 2-0 victory on the road against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night at Children's Mercy Park, improving the club's regular season record to 3W-2L-0D. David Martínez and Aaron Long scored for the Black & Gold, each netting their second goal of the year, with Long's first coming in Concacaf play. At 19 years and 43 days old today, Martínez became the youngest player in MLS history to produce a goal contribution in five consecutive road matches.

The Black & Gold took the lead in the 18th minute with a powerful shot from Martínez. Taking advantage of a poor pass from SKC, Mark Delgado intercepted the ball and swiftly advanced forward before slipping the ball out wide to Martínez, who entered the box and delivered a decisive finish into the roof of the net.

A leaping save from Hugo Lloris in the final seconds of the first half kept LAFC in the lead going into halftime.

Long doubled LAFC's lead in the 54th minute, capitalizing on a Cengiz Ünder freekick. Despite Ryan Hollingshead's diving header being saved by SKC keeper John Pulskamp, Long was positioned perfectly to score the rebound.

Defensive grit and a raft of fresh substitutes helped LAFC see out the 2-0 scoreline until the final whistle, improving the Black & Gold's all-time record against SKC to 8W-4L-2D in the regular season, and 5W-2L-0D at Children's Mercy Park.

LAFC is back in action on Saturday, March 29, when the club heads to Snapdragon Stadium to take on San Diego FC for the inaugural match between the Black & Gold and Major League Soccer's newest club. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

