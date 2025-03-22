Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Andy Batioja and Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loans

March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 forward Andy Batioja and midfielder Diego Gonzalez to short-term loans for tonight's road match versus Seattle Sounders FC.

