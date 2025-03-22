Charlotte FC Dominate the Quakes 4-1

March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Four goals. For the Crown.

An emphatic performance from the rotated side. Completely dominant from start to finish. The Crown moved to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. What a night for the boys.

It was a little shaky to start. With three starters on international duty, you'd expect that with fresh faces getting their first starts of the season. But it only took 10 minutes for them to lock in and find a goal. Two more were added before halftime, and Charlotte was off to the races. The match would end 4-1, and only because of a questionable penalty and red card given to Andrew Privett in the 74th minute. Pep Biel was absolutely brilliant tonight. He played confidently and stuffed the stat sheet with one goal and two assists. The clear Man of the Match.

Charlotte FC continues to add on to their historic start to the season. A club record 10 points through the first five matches. That's six straight wins at home in the regular season dating back to last year. They've allowed just one goal at home, the penalty tonight, and scored eight.

CLIP NOTES:

- Souleyman Doumbia starts at left-back. There was a question whether or not he would make the match. He flew in late last night and Dean took a risk to slot him right into the XI. (foreshadow: it worked.)

- Kristijan Kahlina continues his strong form with a monster save right out of the gates. San Jose should have found the net. A pivotal moment in just the 6th minute.

- GOAL: Welcome to the club, Doumbia. A true team goal from start to finish after a bout of long possession for Charlotte. But Souleyman eventually took the ball on the dribble, found space in the middle to attack, and opened up the game. He would find Zaha, who slots in a perfect cross; after a deflection, the ball lands at Pep Biel's feet outside the box, and he buries it.

- GOAL: More chaos in the box. Idan Toklomati was cool as you like all match, and put a nice dinked pass right at the top of the six to Ashley Westwood. Soft as butter touch, beat the keeper for his first of the season.

- GOAL: So much sauce. A beautiful from Pep to send Brandt Bronico past the backline. Brandt chips the keeper, who came way out to slow the play down. Brandt then cooly slotted it home. Dad vibes. He takes off his kit for the celebration. Totally earned.

- HT: For the first time this season, definitely not a stalemate.

- Second Half: San Jose made two moves at the break to try to stop the bleeding.

- GOAL: Kerwin Vargas joins the party. Pep slots him in down the right wing. Kerwin controls confidently and attacks with pace and precise finish to extend to 4-0. Flips.

- 69th minute, Djbril Diani comes in for Vargas, pushing Pep out to the RW. Diani comes in to help lock up the match in the midfield.

- GOAL: 73rd minute, we see a fairly soft red card issued to Privett. Was it a red? Sure. And VAR confirmed. Was it also questionable and a little soft? Sure. Charlotte is down to 10 men. Chico Arango slots it home.

- Not much in it the rest of the match. Charlotte sees out the win with not much from the Earthquakes to threaten the net. At times Charlotte looked like they still had eleven out there. Including a moment of skill from Zaha that nearly saw him add to the scoresheet.

DUB. Again. The Crown is now off to Colorado to face a tough Rapids side. No trip out West is easy. But Charlotte is certainly bringing some momentum with them.

Editor's Note: If Dean Smith isn't Head Coach for Team of the Matchday, we riot.

MATCH SUMMARY

NEXT AT HOME:

CHARLOTTE FC VS. NASHVILLE SC

The Crown is back at Bank of America Stadium on April 5 at 2:30 P.M.

SEE YOU AT THE FORTRESS.

