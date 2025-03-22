Whitecaps FC Sign Liam Mackenzie and Mark O'Neill to MLS Short-Term Agreements

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Saturday that the club has signed Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) midfielder Liam Mackenzie and defender Mark O'Neill to MLS short-term agreements for tonight's MLS regular season match against Chicago Fire FC at BC Place.

This marks the second time this season that Mackenzie has been signed to an MLS short-term agreement, and his third overall after appearing in the July 27, 2024 international friendly versus Wrexham AFC at BC Place. This is the first time Mark O'Neill has been signed to an MLS short-term agreement after joining WFC2 in January.

Liam Mackenzie

Mackenzie, who turned 18 last Saturday, was on the bench the last two matches for Whitecaps FC - at CF Monterrey in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on March 12 and at FC Dallas on March 15. Mackenzie also travelled with the first team for the first two away matches in February at Deportivo Saprissa and at Portland Timbers, as well as the entire preseason in Marbella, Spain.

To open the MLS NEXT Pro season with WFC2, Mackenzie recorded a goal, two assists, as well as a successful kick from the spot in the three-goal comeback shootout victory at LAFC2 on March 9. During the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, Mackenzie started 14 of his 22 appearances, recording one goal and one assist as WFC2 made the playoffs for the first time.

The product of Comox, BC originally made his professional debut during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign as an academy call-up, coming on as a substitute against St. Louis CITY SC on September 9, 2023. Mackenzie signed his first professional contract with WFC2 on April 9, 2024.

Coming through the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy, Mackenzie was selected to the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he registered an assist on the opening goal of the match. Mackenzie first joined the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy as a 13-year-old in August 2020 after playing with Vancouver Island Wave in the EA SPORTS BC Soccer Premier League. During his time with the academy, the youngster captained both the U-15 and U-17 sides. He's also been a recipient of several Whitecaps FC BMO Academy awards, including the 2022 U-15 Player of the Year award and Academy Best XI, and the 2023 U-17 Student Athlete award and Cornerstone award.

On the international stage, Mackenzie has represented Canada at the U-17 level, playing a year up when he began competing with the side. The midfielder started three of his five appearances at the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship, adding a goal and an assist as the team reached the semifinals of the tournament. Mackenzie was also an alternate for Canada at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

Mark O'Neill

O'Neill, who also spent time with the first team in Marbella, Spain, as well as the first two games in February, started both WFC2 matches to open the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Prior to arriving in Vancouver in January, the 23-year-old played five seasons at the University of Creighton, captaining the Bluejays during his final three seasons. In total, the midfielder started 77 of his 83 appearances for the Bluejays, scoring 10 goals and recording 4 assists.

During his senior season, O'Neill was selected to the 2024 All-BIG EAST Second Team, following an All-BIG EAST Third Team selection in 2023.

In-between his collegiate seasons, O'Neill spent time playing for Vermont Green in USL League Two. In his youth, the product of Louisville, Colorado played for Real Colorado.

O'Neill has five siblings, including experienced former MLS defender Shane O'Neill.

TRANSACTIONS: On March 22, 2025, Whitecaps FC sign midfielder Liam Mackenzie and defender Mark O'Neill to an MLS short-term agreements.

Liam Mackenzie

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 155 pounds

Date of Birth: March 15, 2007 in Comox, BC

Hometown: Comox, BC

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic

Youth Clubs: Whitecaps FC BMO Academy, Vancouver Island Wave

Mark O'Neill

Position: Centre Back

Height: 6-01

Weight: 185 pounds

Date of Birth: March 8, 2002 in Boulder, Colorado

Hometown: Louisville, Colorado

Citizenship: United States

Status: Domestic

University: University of Creighton (2020-24)

Former Club: Vermont Green (USL League Two)

Youth Club: Real Colorado

Whitecaps FC MLS short-term agreements:

1. Emiliano Brienza at Columbus Crew - February 26, 2022

2. Ali Ahmed at Austin FC - April 23, 2022

3. Vasco Fry at Austin FC - April 23, 2022

4. Max Anchor at Charlotte FC - May 22, 2022

5. Chris Lee vs. Minnesota United FC - July 8, 2022

6. Chris Lee at FC Cincinnati - July 13, 2022

7. Ali Ahmed vs. Houston Dynamo FC - August 5, 2022

8. Simon Becher vs. Houston Dynamo FC - August 5, 2022

9. Easton Ongaro at LA Galaxy - August 13, 2022

10. Simon Becher at Colorado Rapids - September 10, 2022

11. Vasco Fry at Real C.D. España and at LA Galaxy - March 15 to 18, 2023

12. Levonte Johnson at Real C.D. España and at LA Galaxy - March 15 to 18, 2023

13. Vasco Fry at Minnesota United FC - March 25, 2023

14. Levonte Johnson at York United FC - May 10, 2023

15. Levonte Johnson at Pacific FC and at St. Louis CITY SC - May 24 to 27, 2023

16. Levonte Johnson vs. CF Montréal - June 7, 2023

17. Giovanni Aguilar at Colorado Rapids - June 21, 2023

18. Giovanni Aguilar at LAFC - June 24, 2023

19. Giovanni Aguilar at Sporting Kansas City - July 1, 2023

20. Jeevan Badwal vs. Tigres UANL - February 7, 2024

21. Jay Herdman vs. Tigres UANL - February 7, 2024

22. Jay Herdman vs. Charlotte FC - March 2, 2024

23. Jay Herdman at Seattle Sounders FC - April 20, 2024

24. Cyprian Kachwele at Cavalry FC - May 7, 2024

25. Cyprian Kachwele at Colorado Rapids - May 15, 2024

26. Cyprian Kachwele vs. Cavalry FC - May 21, 2024

27. Jeevan Badwal at New England Revolution - June 15, 2024

28. Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau vs. St. Louis CITY SC - June 29, 2024

29. Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau at Minnesota United FC - July 3, 2024

30. Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau at CF Montréal - July 6, 2024

31. Jeevan Badwal at Pacific FC - July 10, 2024

32. Mihail Gherasimencov vs. Wrexham AFC - July 27, 2024

33. Finn Linder vs. Wrexham AFC - July 27, 2024

34. Buster Sjöberg vs. Wrexham AFC - July 27, 2024

35. Eliot Goldthorp vs. Wrexham AFC - July 27, 2024

36. Liam Mackenzie vs. Wrexham AFC - July 27, 2024

37. Malcolm Simmons vs. Wrexham AFC - July 27, 2024

38. Finn Linder vs. Club Tijuana - August 3, 2024

39. Eliot Goldthorp vs. Club Tijuana - August 3, 2024

40. Finn Linder vs. Pumas UNAM - August 7, 2024

41. Cyprian Kachwele at Austin FC - August 31, 2024

42. Jeevan Badwal vs. FC Dallas - September 7, 2024

43. Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau vs. FC Dallas - September 7, 2024

44. Liam Mackenzie at CF Monterrey and at FC Dallas - March 12 to 15, 2025

45. Liam Mackenzie vs. Chicago Fire FC - March 22, 2025

46. Mark O'Neill vs. Chicago Fire FC - March 22, 2025

