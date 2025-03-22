Atlanta United Plays to a 2-2 Draw at FC Cincinnati
March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Atlanta United drew FC Cincinnati 2-2 Saturday afternoon at TQL Stadium. All four goals highlighted an exciting second half as Latte Lath scored his fourth goal of the season and FC Cincinnati conceded a late own goal despite Evander netting a brace as both sides split the points. Homegrown Will Reilly also made his first career MLS start.
Atlanta United nearly opened the scoring shortly after the opening kick. Alexey Miranchuk took a shot from just inside the box that rattled off the bar in the fourth minute. After a clearance, Atlanta quickly countered with Saba Lobjanidze working back inside the box, but his shot attempt was blocked.
Brad Guzan kept the match scoreless with a pair of crucial first half saves, the first coming in the seventh minute off a free kick from the left wing. Evander swung a quick ball in that center back Nick Hagglund headed toward goal, but Guzan was able to get his left hand to it. Ten minutes later, Guzan again thwarted a Cincinnati free kick, this time from the right wing. Luca Orellano swung a ball in toward the near post, but the Atlanta captain was there to parry it away from danger.
Atlanta again nearly broke the deadlock in 35th minute off a quick counterattack. Miranchuk started the play by playing Reilly into space near midfield. The rookie then sprung Lobjanidze free up the right wing where he dribbled toward the end line before crossing back toward goal. Tristan Muyumba redirected it on goal, but the ball appeared to deflect off Latte Lath before it would cross the goal line. Minutes later, Muyumba had to be stretchered off after a right knee injury and was replaced by Cayman Togashi.
Togashi's impact was immediate after halftime to help give Atlanta the lead. In the 50th, after Cincinnati put a halt to an Atlanta counterattack, Togashi took a quick throw-in and played Lobjanidze free up the right wing. After dribbling into the box, Lobjanidze crossed for Latte Lath and the striker re-directed it with a left-footed shot toward the far post to beat Roman Celentano.
Atlanta nearly doubled its lead in the 59th minute. Lobjanidze made a remarkable run through midfield before getting near the edge of the box. He then dribbled to his left and unleashed a left-footed shot that forced a diving save from Celentano. The goalkeeper barely got his right hand to the shot attempt and enough to re-direct the ball off the upright and away to safety.
FC Cincinnati took advantage, though, and leveled the game in the 70th minute off a free kick from about 25 yards out. Evander's attempt ricocheted off Atlanta's wall and in the opposite direction of Guzan, landing softly inside the goal.
Evander then put Cincinnati ahead just six minutes later. Off a broken play in Atlanta's end, Pavel Bucha corralled the ball and dribbled into Atlanta's box before finding Evander in the center of the pitch, where the midfielder slotted home for a 2-1 lead.
Atlanta pushed for an equalizer and found it in the 88th minute after a quick build up. Playing center back as a substitute, Ronald Hernandez dribbled forward uncontested into midfield and found Miranchuk in the center of the pitch where he freely turned into space and played Lopbjanidze forward down the right wing. Lobjanidze sent a cross aimed for back post where Latte Lath made a run, but Alvas Powell lunged to cut the ball off and tapped it into Cincinnati's net at the near post to level the match.
Atlanta United (1-2-2, 5 points) returns to action Saturday, March 29 when it hosts New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 14-12 Cincinnati
Shots on target: 7-4 Cincinnati
Corner kicks: 2-2
Fouls Committed: 17-14 Atlanta
xG: 1.5 - 1.0 Atlanta
Possession: 55-45 Cincinnati
Passing accuracy: 86-80 Cincinnati
Scoring
ATL - Late Lath (Saba Lobjanidze, Cayman Togashi) 50'
CIN - Evander (Pavel Bucha) 70'
CIN - Evander 76'
ATL - Alvas Powell (own goal) 88'
Disciplinary
CIN - Lukas Engel Y 9'
CIN - Yuya Kubo Y 28'
ATL - Will Reilly Y 28'
CIN - DeAndre Yedlin Y 59'
ATL - Matt Edwards Y 69'
ATL - Latte Lath Y 90+1'
Notes
Atlanta United was without 10 First Team players -- two due to injury and eight on international duty.
Will Reilly made his MLS debut, starting at central midfielder. Reilly had previously made 36 career professional appearances between the USL Championship and MLS Next Pro.
Matt Edwards made his sixth career MLS appearance and fourth start. It was his first as a center back.
Latte Lath scored his fourth goal of the season, good for the second most in MLS this season - two behind Philadelphia Tai Baribo.
Latte Lath also became the third player in club history to score at least four times in his first five games with the club, joining Josef Martínez (6 in 2017) and Ronaldo Cisneros (4 in 2022).
Attendance: 23,120
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Pedro Amador
D: Derrick Williams
D: Matt Edwards (Mateusz Klich - 80')
D: Brooks Lennon
M: Tristan Muyumba (Cayman Togashi - 41')
M: Will Reilly
M: Alexey Miranchuk
F: Xande Silva (Ronald Hernandez - 71')
F: Saba Lobjanidze
F: Latte Lath
Substitutes not used:
Josh Cohen
Jayden Hibbert
Nyk Sessock
Cooper Sanchez
Rodrigo Neri
Ashton Gordon
FC CINCINNATI STARTING LINEUP
GK: Roman Celentano
D: Yuya Kubo (Brian Anunga - 81')
D: Lukas Engel
D: Nick Hagglund (Corey Baird - 56')
D: Alvas Powell
D: DeAndre Yedlin
M: Pavel Bucha
M: Evander
M: Obinna Nwobodo (Gerardo Valenzuela - 90')
F: Luca Orellano
F: Sergio Santos (Brad Smith - 61')
Substitutes not used:
Evan Louro
Stiven Jimenez
Noah Adnan
Kenji Mboma Dem
OFFICIALS
Rosendo Mendoza (referee), Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho (assistant), Mike Nickerson (assistant), Matthew Corrigan (fourth), Jose Carlos Rivero (VAR), Craig Lowry (AVAR)
Images from this story
|
Atlanta United with possession vs. FC Cincinnati
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2025
- Charlotte FC Dominate the Quakes 4-1 - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Lose 4-1 Against Orlando City SC on the Road - D.C. United
- Columbus Crew Draw New York City FC, 0-0 - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Andy Batioja and Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loans - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-2 Draw against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday Afternoon - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Draw LA Galaxy 2-2 at Home - Minnesota United FC
- Atlanta United Plays to a 2-2 Draw at FC Cincinnati - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Signs Antonio Gomez, Riley Thomas, Nico Van Rijn to Short-Term Agreements - Austin FC
- Toronto FC Sign Michael Sullivan to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Whitecaps FC Sign Liam Mackenzie and Mark O'Neill to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Add Noah Adnan and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Alex Rando, Midfielder Peter Molinari and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell and Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Plays to a 2-2 Draw at FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Signs Three Players to Short-Term Agreements
- 10 Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for March FIFA Window
- Atlanta United Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Provides Injury Update on Latte Lath