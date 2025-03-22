Atlanta United Plays to a 2-2 Draw at FC Cincinnati

March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United with possession vs. FC Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Atlanta United drew FC Cincinnati 2-2 Saturday afternoon at TQL Stadium. All four goals highlighted an exciting second half as Latte Lath scored his fourth goal of the season and FC Cincinnati conceded a late own goal despite Evander netting a brace as both sides split the points. Homegrown Will Reilly also made his first career MLS start.

Atlanta United nearly opened the scoring shortly after the opening kick. Alexey Miranchuk took a shot from just inside the box that rattled off the bar in the fourth minute. After a clearance, Atlanta quickly countered with Saba Lobjanidze working back inside the box, but his shot attempt was blocked.

Brad Guzan kept the match scoreless with a pair of crucial first half saves, the first coming in the seventh minute off a free kick from the left wing. Evander swung a quick ball in that center back Nick Hagglund headed toward goal, but Guzan was able to get his left hand to it. Ten minutes later, Guzan again thwarted a Cincinnati free kick, this time from the right wing. Luca Orellano swung a ball in toward the near post, but the Atlanta captain was there to parry it away from danger.

Atlanta again nearly broke the deadlock in 35th minute off a quick counterattack. Miranchuk started the play by playing Reilly into space near midfield. The rookie then sprung Lobjanidze free up the right wing where he dribbled toward the end line before crossing back toward goal. Tristan Muyumba redirected it on goal, but the ball appeared to deflect off Latte Lath before it would cross the goal line. Minutes later, Muyumba had to be stretchered off after a right knee injury and was replaced by Cayman Togashi.

Togashi's impact was immediate after halftime to help give Atlanta the lead. In the 50th, after Cincinnati put a halt to an Atlanta counterattack, Togashi took a quick throw-in and played Lobjanidze free up the right wing. After dribbling into the box, Lobjanidze crossed for Latte Lath and the striker re-directed it with a left-footed shot toward the far post to beat Roman Celentano.

Atlanta nearly doubled its lead in the 59th minute. Lobjanidze made a remarkable run through midfield before getting near the edge of the box. He then dribbled to his left and unleashed a left-footed shot that forced a diving save from Celentano. The goalkeeper barely got his right hand to the shot attempt and enough to re-direct the ball off the upright and away to safety.

FC Cincinnati took advantage, though, and leveled the game in the 70th minute off a free kick from about 25 yards out. Evander's attempt ricocheted off Atlanta's wall and in the opposite direction of Guzan, landing softly inside the goal.

Evander then put Cincinnati ahead just six minutes later. Off a broken play in Atlanta's end, Pavel Bucha corralled the ball and dribbled into Atlanta's box before finding Evander in the center of the pitch, where the midfielder slotted home for a 2-1 lead.

Atlanta pushed for an equalizer and found it in the 88th minute after a quick build up. Playing center back as a substitute, Ronald Hernandez dribbled forward uncontested into midfield and found Miranchuk in the center of the pitch where he freely turned into space and played Lopbjanidze forward down the right wing. Lobjanidze sent a cross aimed for back post where Latte Lath made a run, but Alvas Powell lunged to cut the ball off and tapped it into Cincinnati's net at the near post to level the match.

Atlanta United (1-2-2, 5 points) returns to action Saturday, March 29 when it hosts New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 14-12 Cincinnati

Shots on target: 7-4 Cincinnati

Corner kicks: 2-2

Fouls Committed: 17-14 Atlanta

xG: 1.5 - 1.0 Atlanta

Possession: 55-45 Cincinnati

Passing accuracy: 86-80 Cincinnati

Scoring

ATL - Late Lath (Saba Lobjanidze, Cayman Togashi) 50'

CIN - Evander (Pavel Bucha) 70'

CIN - Evander 76'

ATL - Alvas Powell (own goal) 88'

Disciplinary

CIN - Lukas Engel Y 9'

CIN - Yuya Kubo Y 28'

ATL - Will Reilly Y 28'

CIN - DeAndre Yedlin Y 59'

ATL - Matt Edwards Y 69'

ATL - Latte Lath Y 90+1'

Notes

Atlanta United was without 10 First Team players -- two due to injury and eight on international duty.

Will Reilly made his MLS debut, starting at central midfielder. Reilly had previously made 36 career professional appearances between the USL Championship and MLS Next Pro.

Matt Edwards made his sixth career MLS appearance and fourth start. It was his first as a center back.

Latte Lath scored his fourth goal of the season, good for the second most in MLS this season - two behind Philadelphia Tai Baribo.

Latte Lath also became the third player in club history to score at least four times in his first five games with the club, joining Josef Martínez (6 in 2017) and Ronaldo Cisneros (4 in 2022).

Attendance: 23,120

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador

D: Derrick Williams

D: Matt Edwards (Mateusz Klich - 80')

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Tristan Muyumba (Cayman Togashi - 41')

M: Will Reilly

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Xande Silva (Ronald Hernandez - 71')

F: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Jayden Hibbert

Nyk Sessock

Cooper Sanchez

Rodrigo Neri

Ashton Gordon

FC CINCINNATI STARTING LINEUP

GK: Roman Celentano

D: Yuya Kubo (Brian Anunga - 81')

D: Lukas Engel

D: Nick Hagglund (Corey Baird - 56')

D: Alvas Powell

D: DeAndre Yedlin

M: Pavel Bucha

M: Evander

M: Obinna Nwobodo (Gerardo Valenzuela - 90')

F: Luca Orellano

F: Sergio Santos (Brad Smith - 61')

Substitutes not used:

Evan Louro

Stiven Jimenez

Noah Adnan

Kenji Mboma Dem

OFFICIALS

Rosendo Mendoza (referee), Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho (assistant), Mike Nickerson (assistant), Matthew Corrigan (fourth), Jose Carlos Rivero (VAR), Craig Lowry (AVAR)

