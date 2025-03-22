Minnesota United Draw LA Galaxy 2-2 at Home

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United played to a 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy in Saturday afternoon's match. The Loons scored the opening goal followed by the Galaxy's equalizer in the first half. MNUFC regained the lead once again after Kelvin Yeboah was able to finish the penalty kick that was awarded to Minnesota, bagging his first brace of the 2025 regular season. In the last minute of regulation time, the West Coast side notched the last goal of the night, ending the match in a draw. Next, the Loons will face Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field on March 29.

19', (1-0) - Minnesota United were the first ones to find the back of the net. After an attempted clearance by the Galaxy, the ball found Jefferson Diaz, who headed it toward Anthony Markanich. Markanich took a shot from just outside the 18-yard box and while John McCarthy got a hand on it, Kelvin Yeboah was there to tap the rebound into the net.

26', (1-1) - LA Galaxy scored the equalizer after Miki Yamane crossed the ball from the right flank, finding Christian Ramírez inside the right post. Ramírez was able to get a head on the ball and flick the ball across goal and into the far side.

41' - In the 38th minute, Midfielder Hassani Dotson went down in the middle of the field, leaving the pitch with an apparent leg injury and was replaced by Owen Gene.

46' - MNUFC kept creating scoring opportunities. Yeboah carried the ball into the 18-yard box and found Joaquín Pereyra for a give-and-go inside the box. Yeboah then took a shot from the right side, but was unable to get quite enough curl on the ball, narrowly missing the net.

47'- The Loons continued to pose a threat in the second half. Diaz played a give-and-go with Bongokuhle Hlongwane on the right side of the field, who then delivered a long pass to find Markanich at the top of the 18-yard line. Markanich took a shot that missed just above the top right corner.

63' - Hlongwane had two consecutive shots on goal after Pereyra found Hlongwane on the right side of the pitch for a one-versus-one against McCarthy who blocked his short-range shot. Hlongwane then found his second shot on goal after gaining back possession for a quick one-two sequence with Joseph Rosales, striking the ball just outside the six-yard box that was yet again blocked by the Galaxy goalkeeper.

77' - Minnesota nearly found the back of the net after Hlongwane cut the ball back on the endline for an open pass to Yeboah on top of the six-yard box. Yeboah, facing the sideline, flicked the ball to goal with his back foot, but it was cleared off the line by Yamane and into McCarthy's hands.

86' (2-1) - MNUFC were awarded a penalty kick after the VAR review confirmed that, in the 83rd minute, Galaxy had a hand ball inside the 18-yard box. Yeboah stepped up to take the free kick and was able to add another goal to the scoreboard for the Loons.

90' (2-2) - Four minutes after MNUFC took the lead, LA Galaxy tied the game once again after being given a free kick inside Minnesota's defensive third. In the second phase of the set piece, Miguel Berry found Emiro Garces just above the six-yard line for an unattested shot on goal, slipping the ball past Alec Smir.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah - 19'

1-1 LA - Christian Ramírez (Miki Yamane) - 26'

2-1 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Penalty) - 87'

2-2 LA - Emiro Garces (Miguel Berry) - 90'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Sang Bin Jeong (caution) - 12'

LAG - Gabriel Pec (caution) 45' + 2'

LAG - Elijah Wynder (caution) - 56'

LAG - Diego Fagúndez (caution) - 69'

MIN - Nicolás Romero (caution) - 73'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - Nicolás Romero made his first MNUFC and MLS start against the LA Galaxy on Saturday afternoon.

ATTENDANCE: 19,607

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Kelvin Yeboah

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Alex Smir; D Anthony Markanich (Joseph Rosales 60'), Nicolás Romero, Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz, Bongokuhle Hlongwane; M Joaquín Pereyra, Wil Trapp ©, Hassani Dotson (Owen Gene 42'); F Kelvin Yeboah, Sang Bin Jeong (Samuel Shashoua 60')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kayne Rizvanovich; D Devin Padelford, Darius Randell; M DJ Taylor, Hoyeon Jung; F, Loïc Mesanvi, Darius Randell

LA Galaxy XI: GK John McCarthy; D Julian Aude, Maya Yoshida ©, Zanka, Miki Yamane; M Diego Fagúndez (Miguel Berry 88'), Edwin Cerrillo, Tucker Lepley (Emiro Garces 81'), Elijah Wynder (Isaiah Parente 67'), Gabriel Pec; F Christian Ramírez (Matheus Nascimento 67')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Micovic, JT Marcinkowski ; D Eriq Zavaleta,; M Isaiah Parente, Ascel Essengue; F Matheus Nascimento, Sean Karani

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. REAL SALT LAKE

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

03.29.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 6

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/Apple TV+/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On his overall thoughts on the match...

"I'm feeling a sense of frustration for sure because we haven't closed the game out, but I think, all told, it was a really good performance. Once we got over the first three or four minutes, it felt like we really settled into the game and took control of it to an extent, again, not necessarily with the ball, but certainly without the ball, the number of chances we created. And then, as the game went on, we felt like where we have needed to show an improvement on the ball at certain periods and strike that balance between counter-attacking really quickly and making sure that we also have enough control of the ball to keep us connected as a team and move together. I felt like we did that really, really well, particularly in the second half. So I will, for sure, wake up frustrated with the result. But I think if you'd asked me before, I would have, to an extent, preferred a performance that shows what we can be at home. Because I've had in my mind that we've had a tough opening four games, based on three of those being away, one of them being against LA [Galaxy], we've had to really grind. And I felt today, we showed that we can be a dominant team in a certain way. That has to be the path that we follow. So that's arguably the most pleasing thing. I would also say we've shown real strength in depth, in the sense that we could rely on five players to come into the team today and replace five internationals against a team that hasn't lost any, so we feel very satisfied in that sense, and certainly, those that came in will get a real pat on the back."

On what were some of the reasons the second goal happened...

"The second goal for sure comes from that unfamiliarity with the back line and not being there, really not defending those situations. So some of the line drops very quick. Some of the line drops late. We're not really well connected between the players that should be picking the second balls up and the players that are in the line. I put a little bit of that down to concentration and mentality. It was a really disappointing goal to concede. We've got to get better there. But again, there are some mitigating circumstances, but I'm keen not to put those excuses on the plate in front of the players, because I feel like they're better than that. We should have closed out that game for sure, because it was one of those in a very similar way to last week. We did have our foot on their [LA Galaxy] neck at that point, and it was a case of chance after chance after chance for us, and we had that real sense of dominance. So to find ourselves without having taken the three points is a tough one. But again, there's real momentum there in terms of we are now four games unbeaten and we, or three games unbeaten, and we've shown real step forwards in many senses performance wise.

On what the team can do to secure the win in those last minutes...

"Obviously, we had very clear chances. It's not normal to create an xG [expected goals] of 3 or more against a team like them. So, in a certain sense, I'm very happy to have shown our ability to dominate a match because, up to a certain point, we generally haven't had much of the ball and have relied more on counter attacks and set pieces. But today, we showed that we're a much more complete team and can be a better team in the face of open balls and attacks in more organized play, and that's why I'm happy. And, as I said in English, there's also some frustration."

On the performance of Alec Smir in goal...

"I think he did as I would have expected him to do, steady. He wasn't called upon all that much. Obviously, by design, we have up until this point, been really, really solid in the way we've defended the goal and not given him nor Dayne [St. Clair] numerous opportunities to show their quality, as how it should be. He's kicked it relatively well today. He's someone who you can rely on to communicate and organize so again, a steady performance, and someone that I'm more than happy with to see step in as number two."

On Hassani Dotson's injury...

"I will probably reserve judgment on that. I don't think it's looking great, obviously, until we have that scanned and confirmed, then we hold out all the hope in the world for him. We'll revisit that one on Monday."

On if Hassani Dotson was hurt earlier before he came off...

"I'm not actually sure. I haven't seen it back. I know he had some discomfort after an incident that was close to the bench. Obviously, it was something that he wasn't able to shake off. And you know how Hassani is. He's a tough guy. He's an all action player, someone that is desperate to stay on the pitch. So you assume that if he wasn't able to do so, there's certainly something there. So again, fingers crossed. But we will be more definitive next week."

On the theme of the team potentially being unable to convert their chances...

"I would say today, we've created a lot of chances. You're not going to score five or six goals against the Galaxy. Very unlikely that's the case. But I suppose today, having glanced the data, a very high xG [expected goals]. We created a lot of clean-cut chances. I would say so for sure we have to look at ourselves in that sense. But I think the biggest thing from me tonight was that we created chances in a certain way, and that we showed our quality on set play. We showed our quality on counterattacks, but we showed our quality in creating a certain type of chance for a more organized play, and showed some real craft and composure around the box. So I'll focus on that for sure.

On the performance of Owen Gene...

"I think he did a good job. Obviously, we on that right-hand side in the second half showed, I think, a level of composure that perhaps we - not necessarily on the right-hand side only - but we've lacked at certain points in the middle third, and he contributed to that. And he's someone I think he's probably less offensive-minded than Hassani [Dotson], but he can certainly handle the ball, and he can certainly run, and he can break play up, and he can help you launch counterattacks in the middle third, through the way intercepts and the way he presses. So I was more than happy with that performance, and I feel like over the course of his time so far, he's shown that he's someone that we can count on. He's come on in difficult situations and, today, certainly done himself no harm."

On the impact of Kelvin Yeboah and his steady influence in the game...

"I think the most pleasing thing with Kelvin for me is that he's shown his quality as a team player. He's someone that I can rely on to defend in a certain way. I can rely on to work. The other players can rely on him to do certain things off the ball, and then he's doing what he showed he can do when he first arrived last year, which is be a regular threat in front of goal, someone who will take high-pressure moments, as he's shown on a couple of occasions with the penalties. And I'm also pleased that he's scoring a certain type of goal at the moment as well. I think he's learning the value of a goal that isn't the most glamorous off a set play. And he's in the right position at the right time, and he's worked really hard at that always certainly been open and willing to take on information from the staff and I. So I feel like he probably not caught fire in the way that he did last year, and his highlights reel probably isn't as spectacular as it was, but he's scoring goals every game, and he's defending really, really solidly, and I know the players really value that, that all roundedness that he shows."

On if today felt like a missed opportunity to reverse the narrative when international absences were problematic last season...

"No, I'd say, less an opportunity missed and more sort of proof-of-concept, to an extent, proof of the fact that we do have depth. Result aside, we've dominated against a team that isn't affected by the internationals in the same way that we are. Of course, they have a couple of players that really count on who aren't with them today through injury, but that's still a very competitive MLS team with some top players, and I feel like we certainly now hav raised the floor of the group, and the level of our performance wasn't compromised by missing five internationals. Five players that are or have been near automatic starters for us, to an extent. So we're pleased with that, and I think that's a step in the right direction, as opposed to being something that I'll be regretful about in that sense.

On what he thought of Nicolas Romero's first start...

"I think he did really well. You've seen today what I liked in him, and what I hope he's going to bring to the table. He's aggressive, he's good in the air. He's a real competitor. But he can also play. He can pass the ball. He can switch play. He can he can break lines as well. So I feel now between him, Morris [Duggan], Boxxy [Michael Boxall], Jeff [Jefferson Diaz], Carlos [Harvey] and Dev [Devin Padelford] and Kipp [Keller], when he's fit, we've got good depth there, and it's going to be a bit of a straight shoot-out for those starting spots, but we can certainly rely on those players to push one another and give us some real depth and competition."

DEFENDER MORRIS DUGGAN

On how it feels to be leading the defense in his fifth career start...

"It was definitely a big responsibility and I really appreciate the coaching team and my teammates to trust me with that. It felt really good, obviously it was difficult at first and it's big shoes to fill. Michael Boxall makes it look really easy. He's given me a few coaching tips and the coaches have helped me throughout the training week to prepare for that. It felt good after a while and if you have two guys like Jefferson [Diaz] and [Nicolás] Romero next to you it's not that difficult and all the teammates I have, we defend really well as a pack, so it felt good."

On additional responsibilities as a central defender opposed to playing on the left...

"It's way more communication. Obviously on the left when you have Boxy [Michael Boxall] next to you he organizes everyone and the two guys in front so just taking on a little bit more responsibility in the leadership, too. I would say that is the main difference."

On his communication methods when directing his Spanish-speaking teammates...

"It was hard... I always have to ask some of the guys. It's not too bad, I have around four or five words that I repeat at home and use those. The guys are very coachable and they are both intelligent players so it's not that hard."

On scoring off of a set piece as well as conceding off of a set piece...

"We pride ourselves to be good in those situations both offensively and defensively so it feels more like a loss especially after last game. We really wanted to take a step into finishing out games and have that be our strong suit. That definitely was a huge blow. Looking back we just have to look back and see what we did wrong and improve upon that and come out strong next week."

On whether he will feel any nerves over the coming weeks given the results of the last two matches...

"You can never be nervous in those situations. I don't think it was a mentality thing. Obviously Kansas City [draw] was unacceptable, but I think today everyone wanted to win. You can see that in the second half while we pushed forward. We wanted that goal, we wanted that lead, we wanted that win. I don't think anyone is to blame about being nervous, it's just being more cool. We had a young team today on the field, the backline too, so I think looking back at video and starting the season and improving upon those little mistakes, those little things that are important to finishing out games and then we'll be good."

On finding positives with a squad that was missing six starters and still finding a way to control the game against the defending MLS Cup Champions...

"Yeah for sure. Looking at last year, the international break really hurt us in that stretch and I don't think the performance dropped drastically today with all our starters missing because we are a collective and we work together. We defend as a team and this year everyone knows their roles and everyone works hard for each other so we're not that dependable and we have great depth, so I think it was a good performance, but at the end of the day the result is what counts and we should've got three points today so it's a little bit disappointing."

On feeling like a veteran player due to a younger squad...

"I wouldn't say so. I still look a lot at the older guys, not older but the experienced guys like Wil [Trapp] and Boxy [Michael Boxall] I have a lot to learn. The coaching staff really helps me to work individually with my mistakes. I like to talk, I like to organize, and I like to lead, so I'm just trying to do my best."

On if he changed anything in his playing style since Dayne St. Clair is out...

"Not really. I mean, Alec [Smir] did a great job. I don't think any of the goals, you can blame him, just a bit unfortunate. But he's doing a great job communicating on the back and helping me because I had to step up in a more leadership type of role and I always heard him talk from the back and he helped me really organize. So, I think he did a great job and it's always good with him or Dayne [St. Clair] on the field, I don't feel any different."

FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH

On how he saw the game after scoring two goals...

"The game was good. I think we had a good lead, a good game, we played well and the performance was good. Unfortunately, it was the 90th minute, 80th minute, where we conceded the unfortunate goal, but football is like this sometimes; it works in your favor, and sometimes not. But we really played well, so I'm thankful for my teammates, and the team was really good."

On if it feels like a missed opportunity not winning and getting three points...

"When you concede a goal in the 90th minute, it always feels like that, but we can be proud for our performance, and we just have to work on the little details now and hopefully this will help in the future."

On his first goal considering Head Coach Eric Ramsay's suggestions of being in the right spots and finding ways to score...

"We've been talking with Cameron [Knowles] about the second post, so always being on the move like Pippo Inzaghi and we're so grateful that it's working and it's really paying off."

On moving quick instead of slow on the penalty kick...

"I have to give them [LA Galaxy] something to think about because now they are watching my penalties, especially, he [John McCarthy] was last year against LA he was waiting, so I decided to go right away."

On how the club is feeling following Hassani Dotson's injury...

"We were just talking about it. It's so unfortunate, he [Hassani Dotson] is a great player and is a great asset for the team and for the squad. He has such an important role, he's our engine in a sense. So, it's really unfortunate and our prayers go to him and we hope that it's not as bad as it really looks like."

On how the group played regardless of five starters being out due to international duty...

"I think it was amazing and we have a really good cohesion here. Each player, each one that came in today, each one that started the game, everybody was ready to be front-footed and give their contributions, and we really did well, especially against LA [Galaxy]."

On if he will feel more nervous when the Loons have a late lead considering the last two matches' results...

"No, I don't think it's something we should be nervous about, we have to really find comfort in our game and in our style of play. I think we can do well and can do better for sure, but it will eventually come and we will close games better."

On if this game had any extra meaning following last year's playoff loss...

"Yeah it did, we had some bitterness from the last game. We were hoping really to get a win. Also, it builds up and gives us a lot of confidence and a boost. But we know now that we can really go head-to-head against, let's say, the giant of the MLS, and we are there. So we have to keep working and eventually, we will get our win."

