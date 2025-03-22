FC Cincinnati Add Noah Adnan and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement
March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have added defender Noah Adnan and midfielder Kenji Mboma Dem to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Saturday afternoon's MLS regular season match against Atlanta United FC, the club announced today.
Adnan is called up for the fourth time this season, as he appeared in both Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matches against FC Motagua, playing 135 minutes across the two games, and was on the bench for FCC's 1-0 win against New York Red Bulls.
Mboma Dem is called up for the third time this season, having appeared as a second-half substitute against FC Motagua in leg two. He was on the bench for FCC's MLS match in Philadelphia and Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg match against Tigres UANL.
FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium. The match will air on Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass and on the radio in English on ESPN 1530 and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5.
More information about short-term agreements can be found in the MLS Roster Rules and Regulations HERE.
TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati add Noah Adnan and Kenji Mboma Dem to the first team roster via short-term agreement on March 22, 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2025
- Charlotte FC Dominate the Quakes 4-1 - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Lose 4-1 Against Orlando City SC on the Road - D.C. United
- Columbus Crew Draw New York City FC, 0-0 - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Andy Batioja and Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loans - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-2 Draw against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday Afternoon - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Draw LA Galaxy 2-2 at Home - Minnesota United FC
- Atlanta United Plays to a 2-2 Draw at FC Cincinnati - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Signs Antonio Gomez, Riley Thomas, Nico Van Rijn to Short-Term Agreements - Austin FC
- Toronto FC Sign Michael Sullivan to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Whitecaps FC Sign Liam Mackenzie and Mark O'Neill to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Add Noah Adnan and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Alex Rando, Midfielder Peter Molinari and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell and Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Add Noah Adnan and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement
- FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC Looking to Continue Home Success
- Orange and Blue Fall to New York Pancyprian Freedoms in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup
- FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC in Afternoon Match at TQL Stadium
- Two FC Cincinnati Players Called up During March FIFA International Window