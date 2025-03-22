Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement
March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II defender Diego Konincks (pronounced: CONE-inks) to a short-term agreement. Konincks will be available for today's MLS regular season road match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place.
Konincks, 24, took part in the Chicago Fire's second leg of preseason camp, playing against LAFC, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes at the Coachella Valley Invitational. He also played in a closed-door scrimmage against Las Vegas Lights FC to close out preseason.
The versatile Dutch player was named Chicago Fire II captain for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season and has gone 90 minutes in both of the team's matches so far this year. In 2024, the defensive stalwart started all 24 matches in which he played in MLS NEXT Pro, scoring twice as a centerback. Konincks also started and played the full 90 minutes in the team's three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches and was called to four Short-Term Agreements with the Chicago Fire in 2024.
This is Konincks' first short-term agreement of the 2025 regular season. Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS regular season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS regular season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs defender Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).
Name: Diego Konincks (pronounced: CONE-inks)
Position: Defender
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 185 lbs.
Date of Birth: November 30, 2000
Hometown: Montfoort, Netherlands
Birthplace: Montfoort, Netherlands
Citizenship: Netherlands
Last Club: Saint Louis University (NCAA)
