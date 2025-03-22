D.C. United Lose 4-1 Against Orlando City SC on the Road

March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC (2-2-1, 7 pts.) 4 v. 1 D.C. United (1-1-3, 6 pts.)

2025 MLS Regular Season

March 22, 2025 - Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, Florida

Player Notes

Defender Lukas MacNaughton scored his first goal for the Black-and-Red in the 91st minute, assisted by Christian Benteke. MacNaughton recorded five clearances and four recoveries in his first start for D.C. United.

Forward Christian Benteke recorded his first assist of the season tonight. Benteke won eight of his nine aerial duels and created two chances.

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani had a 93% passing accuracy and made 13 passes into the final third; Pirani completed 90 minutes.

Defender Derek Dodson made his second appearance for the Black-and-Red this season coming on as a 79th minute substitute. Dodson won four ground duels and had two recoveries in 11 minutes played.

The Black-and-Red are 9-9-2 against Orlando City SC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 4-6-1 record against Orlando City SC on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 0-1-1 on the road in 2025.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

Boxscore

Orlando City SC Lineup: Javier Otero, Rafael Santos (Gustavo Caraballo 88'), Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Alex Freeman, Cesar Araujo, Eduard Atuesta, Ivan Angulo (Dagur Thorhallsson 72'), Marco Pasalic (Duncan McGuire 88'), Luis Muriel (Ramiro Enrique 83'), Martin Ojeda (Joran Gerbet 83')

Unused Substitutes: Carlos Mercado, Shakur Mohammed, Kyle Smith, Thomas Williams

Head Coach: Oscar Pareja

D.C. United Lineup: Joon-Hong Kim, Lucas Bartlett, Lukas MacNaughton, Aaron Herrera, David Schnegg (Derek Dodson 79'), Boris Enow (Dominique Badji 53'), João Peglow (Jacob Murrell 64'), Gabriel Pirani, Jared Stroud (Rida Zouhir 79'), Hosei Kijima (Fidel Barajas 79'), Christian Benteke

Unused Substitutes: Luis Barraza, Garrison Tubbs, Brandon Servania, Gavin Turner

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

