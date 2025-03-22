LA Galaxy Earn 2-2 Draw against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday Afternoon

March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - Down 2-1 on the road in the 87th minute, the LA Galaxy fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Minnesota United FC before 19,607 fans at Allianz Field on Saturday afternoon. Emiro Garcés scored his first career MLS goal for the Galaxy in the 90th minute as the Galaxy extended their unbeaten run to three matches across all competitions dating back to March 12.

LA Galaxy Form

In three matches played across all competitions dating back to March 12, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 1-0-2 (7 GF, 4 GA). Christian Ramirez has scored in three consecutive matches across all competitions dating back to March 12. LA will play seven matches across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup) during the month of March, with the Galaxy currently holding a record of 1-3-2 (8 GF, 10 GA) this month.

LA Galaxy Against Minnesota United FC

Saturday's match marked the 18th meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 9-3-6. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 7-3-6 record in league play and a 2-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In four matches played against Minnesota across all competitions dating back to May 15, 2024, LA holds an unbeaten record of 3-0-1 (12 GF, 7 GA). In nine all-time MLS Regular Season matches played at Allianz Field, LA holds a 3-2-4 record.

Goal-Scoring Plays

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah, 19th minute: Anthony Markanich fired in a shot that John McCarthy parried, but Kelvin Yeboah was first to the rebound and finished from close range.

LA - Christian Ramirez (Miki Yamane, Gabriel Pec), 26th minute: Working down the right flank, Miki Yamane delivered a floating pass into the six-yard box to Christian Ramirez, whose flicked header beat the Minnesota goalkeeper at the back post.

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Penalty Kick), 87th minute: After Maya Yoshida was whistled for a handball inside the box, Kelvin Yeboah stepped up to the penalty-spot and placed his shot into bottom right corner.

LA - Emiro Garcés (Miguel Berry), 90th minute: Isaiah Parente's free-kick service into the penalty area fell to Miguel Berry's feet. Berry laid the ball off to Emiro Garcés, who finished his low shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Postgame Notes

In seven matches played across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup) to begin the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 1-4-2 (8 GF, 12 GA).

In three matches played across all competitions dating back to March 12, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-0-2 (7 GF, 4 GA).

Saturday's match marked the 18th meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 9-3-6.

Against Minnesota, LA holds a 7-3-6 record in league play and a 2-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

In four matches played against Minnesota across all competitions dating back to May 15, 2024, LA holds an unbeaten record of 3-0-1 (12 GF, 7 GA).

In nine all-time MLS Regular Season matches played at Allianz Field, LA holds a 3-2-4 record.

Christian Ramirez has scored a goal in three consecutive matches played across all competitions dating back to March 12.

Emiro Garcés scored his first career goal for the LA Galaxy as a second-half substitute in the draw against Minnesota.

In his second start during the 2025 campaign, Miki Yamane recorded his first assist this season in the draw against the Loons.

Gabriel Pec notched his first assist of the season in the match against Minnesota.

In four career matches played across all competitions against Minnesota, Pec has totaled six goal contributions (4 goals, 2 assists).

Miguel Berry recorded his second assist across all competitions during the 2025 campaign in the result away at Minnesota United.

Diego Fagundez made his 397th career MLS Regular Season appearance, which ranks 15th all-time in MLS history.

Fagundez made his 50th career league appearance for the Galaxy in the draw against Minnesota.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy return home to play host to Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, March 29 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

2025 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (0-3-2; 2 pts) at Minnesota United FC (2-1-2; 8 pts)

Saturday - Allianz Field (St. Paul, Minn.)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy112

Minnesota United FC 112

Scoring Summary:

MIN: Yeboah, 19

LA: Ramirez (Yamane, Pec), 26

MIN: Yeboah (penalty kick), 87

LA: Garcés (Berry), 90

Misconduct Summary:

MIN: Jeong (caution), 12

LA: Pec (caution), 45+2

LA: Wynder (caution), 56

LA: Fagundez (caution), 69

MIN: Romero (caution), 75

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Zanka, D Maya Yoshida ©, D Julián Aude; M Edwin Cerrillo, M Tucker Lepley (Emiro Garcés, 81), M Elijah Wynder (Isaiah Parente, 67), M Diego Fagundez (Miguel Berry, 87), M Gabriel Pec, F Christian Ramirez (Matheus Nascimento, 67)

Substitutes Not Used: GK JT Marcinkowski, GK Novak Mićović; D Ascel Essengue, D Eriq Zavaleta, F Sean Karani

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Gabriel Pec, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Four players tied, 1); FOULS: 12 (Julián Aude, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 7

MIN: GK Alec Smir, D Nicolas Romero, D Anthony Markanich (Joseph Rosales, 60), D Bongokuhle Hlongwane, D Morris Duggan, D Jefferson Diaz; M Will Trapp (C), M Joaquin Pereyra, M Hassani Dotson (Owen Gene, 42); F Sang Bin Jeong (Samuel Shashoua, 60), F Kelvin Yeboah

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kayne Rizvanovich, D Devin Padelford, D Alisa Randell; M DJ Taylor, M Hoeyon Jung, M Owen Gene; F Loic Mesanvi

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Kelvin Yeboah, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Kelvin Yeboah, 3); FOULS: 16 (Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Nicolas Romero, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 2

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, John Krill

Fourth Official: Drew Fischer

VAR: Kevin Stott

Weather: Clear, 38 degrees

Attendance: 19,607

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On the game and the team fighting back:

"It was kind of the game we were expecting in some ways, which is having to work to break down a pretty low 5-3-2, figuring out how to create final third sort of actions and create goal scoring chances when they are well organized and dense and low. Just trying to figure out how to be goal dangerous was always going to be a challenge and then we knew they were a direct team, and given any opportunities to play direct and to play as deep into our half as they could, whether it was in our box or longer balls, it was going to become a game of first and second balls and duels and all those kinds of things to try to be able to clean up those moments and get back into playing the game that we wanted the game to look like.

We knew it was going to look like that. First goal, yeah, I felt like we were dealing with a situation, it looked like it was probably headed out of bounds. John's read maybe was a little different, and he tries to hang on to it, and as such, kind of spills it and they finish it, which is disappointing. They didn't have much then. They just sent some balls and things into the box that were just kind of being lumped in. Anyways, the guys kept their heads and we found our way back into controlling the game as much as possible with the ball, still looking for ways get dangerous and get action that gets Miki around the outside and to the end line, and a really good finish from Christian. That was not easy based on how the ball was played into him. He kind of skipped it into the back post. So, a really good finish.

The second half becomes the second half. It was, again, a lot of the same, and just us trying to win first and second balls, things like that. So them dumping things, everything they could, in their box, and defending a lot of set pieces. A little unfortunate for Maya on the hand ball. I actually think the shot was probably going closer to the corner flag than the goal. So it's a little bit disappointing because it probably was nothing and then it becomes something. But a lot of credit to our guys for digging down, digging in and going for it at the end, and Miki keeping it alive, and Emiro of all people, finding a way to put it in the back of the net. It was great for him. He was really excited. We grinded. It was a game that has a different challenge because again so many direct balls and just trying to compete and win and pick up second balls."

On John McCarthy's play and if it gives him confidence:

"I think John's play is generally really steady. I think he's been able to, over the last year and change now, just come up with the save when he needs to. He rarely makes the mistake like he did today, and that's okay. We can live with that, especially given he made some big saves during it, as well.

I think for us, it's continuing to find ways where we can take a game like that. As we continue to get healthy and settle in and do all those things, there's times that we cannot play the big ball, because that's what they love, and see if we can't put it on the floor and build out of some of their pressure and open them up from those situations. So those are some decisions to make and also just collectively being more confident but also cleaner to be able to play through some of those moments. Because I think that will create better situations for our attacking group than hitting longer balls where we're trying to win. But for today it was all good. It was about working ways to get something out of this game, and we did."

On Christian Ramirez and if he's settled in on the field:

"I think he's getting a better sense of what we ask for from our strikers in terms of staying a little higher and not necessarily coming lower and trying to pick up balls in midfield or between the lines, but working off of the angles when we are coming in from the sides, and being able to play into him. There's a couple chances I thought he did a nice job linking us up, and there's a couple that I think he's got to continue to help us in those situations, which is part of the process. But he's gotten himself into last couple games, and most importantly into some good finishing positions, and some scoring positions. He gets himself to the near post, which is something we've talked about. A lot of times if you're in midfield, it's really hard to get to the near post. So him taking that higher position allowed him to get that goal in my opinion, because he's able to get himself across and to the front side. So, he's growing into it and getting more comfortable with the guys around him and the things that he needs to see the opportunities that he's going to get. We'll keep working.

Miguel had a contusion on his foot. So that was a little bit nasty from the last game. So we are trying to also manage him and get him back to healthy, the way he came in, and he helped us keep that play alive, and Nasci [Matheus Nascimento], we are trying to bring along. Between the three of them, they are going to give us what we need and we are going to keep building them into what we need them to be."

On John Nelson and Marco Reus' injuries and if the team is building momentum:

"I hope so. I think part of this is we've had a lot of guys that have gone out due to injury, some early in preseason, some just kind of been in and out. Like Marco, John is in and out. Part of it is sustaining and withstanding some of these difficult road trips and getting something out of it and getting ourselves healthy, and trying to rebuild this group back up into where we have as many of our guys available as possible so we can attack these games and try to build some momentum into it.

But I think two difficult road draws where the group really just battled and competed, but also had good moments and controlled the game with the ball; there's definitely some positives to take away. John will be back by the weekend, next weekend. The situation wasn't growing, it was a grade one. Already he's running and doing things like that. We think he'll be back by next weekend. We think Joe will be back into the mix next weekend. Marco, hope he's back into the mix next weekend, just working through what he's got going on day-to-day. So hopefully we start to see some guys trickling in through this next week, and then going into what is going to be a busy couple weeks after that, we should start to get a few guys back."

LA GALAXY GOALKEEPER JOHN MCCARTHY

On the first goal and if he thought it was on net:

"It was one of those ones that I didn't want to leave it, and it goes in, and then dry field, dry gloves, that's all me. That's one of those where you just make a safe decision and parry it and it kills the play. But it happens. It's life. Definitely a frustrating one, you know. But yeah, I didn't want to take the chance of maybe it was going wide, maybe it was going in, and I should have just parried it and killed the play and moved on."

On if the team is gaining momentum and getting more comfortable:

"I hope so. You know, like obviously when it rains, it pours, and things are tough. I think the team showed a great group effort and mentality to stick together. We've said it before and I've said it before, road points in a season go a long way. Doesn't matter if it's the beginning of the season, end of the season. To get two back-to-back road points, yeah, you want to win, but to fight back and find a way in someone else's stadium, it shows the grit and grind of the group, I think, and that we are not going to give up until the last whistle. It's nice to get a result on the road. Obviously, you want to win. But it's definitely something we're trying to build off the last couple games and trying to push forward."

On if the travel takes a toll on the team:

"It's one of those things you joke about. You know you have to travel and you go down to Costa Rica, you come home; and you go to Portland, and you come home; and we went to Vancouver and came home; and now we have go to México, and then we've got to come home.

You have the mental mindset that you just, you have to do it. I think we are fortunate to be able to do it because we qualified for [Concacaf] Champions [Cup]. I think we do have a good mindset, and a joking mindset about it, you know, because it is a lot of miles on your body. It is a lot of time away from your family and stuff like that. But we have a good group and a good mindset of just do it. You've got to figure it out and find a way. Today was one of those tough games where they battered us a little bit, and we've been on the road, and we took some punches and we're able to deal with it. It's one of those things where you travel, you just have to deal with it."

On if the ups and downs of the game affect the team on the field:

"There's going to be high moments and low moments in the game. There's going to be high moments and low moments in the season. You can't get too high and you can't get too low and you have to play each moment and be within every moment. There's going to be like a hand ball whether it was going in, wide, corner kick, thrown, whatever it was, my mistake, as well. Those things happen. That's life. It's just how you react and balance back. We knew that whatever there was, five, ten minutes, whenever Maya had the hand ball, there was another ten minutes to be played. You can't give up until the last whistle. And Emiro is a guy who stepped in and was great last season and since he stepped on to the field this year in a couple different roles, he's done a great job. For guys to get thrown into the team and commit to the group, that's something that goes a long way."

LA GALAXY FORWARD CHRISTIAN RAMIREZ On the reception in Minnesota and how it felt to score in this game:

"It was a nice reception. Last year was the first time I had been back to the stadium since the first time I got traded. It was a bit more of emotions last time. This time around, I saw some familiar faces and I saw the fans, and yeah, I'm thankful I've been able to score tonight -- this afternoon, sorry. It was cool to score in this stadium because I always used to drive past it as it was being built. So it's a thing I wanted to do and check off the list."

On the scoring play:

"I saw the play being built. Center half hits me early, and then loses track of me, and I was able to beat the next one to the spot. I thought Miki was going to play it on the ground, but sort of the grass wasn't great on that side of the 18-yard box, so he scuffs it a little bit, and I just have to adjust. I know that the goalie is committed to the near post and somebody is on my back, so I'm just trying to redirect it."

On if he's settled and things are starting to click:

"I think I always knew it was a process, and just getting acclimated with guys and having an understanding of my movement and where I'll be in the box. And also, it's become more clear in moments that I need to appear, in moments that I need to stay away. So yeah, it's the more I get comfortable, the more opportunities that will come my way, and it goes to say, the more healthy we get and the more dangerous we are, I'll be on the receiving end of more. That's just a matter of me staying hungry and putting myself in those spots."

On if the whole team is feeling some momentum:

"Definitely. I think we played well for large stretches and we know how difficult this team can play. Especially here with how they played with set pieces, sort of relies on them and just dumping balls in your own box. So proud of the guys to be able to fight back and face some adversity and figure out a way to get a result, especially late in the game. But yeah, the more that we continue to buy in and see results, the more our confidence grows. It would have been a little sour to leave here with a 2-1 also but being the performance that we put together, and now we come home in front of our fans and hopefully get a couple more pieces back in a very crucial stretch that we have coming up, with Champions League, as well. We'll just focus on the next one and go from there."

On playing for Greg Vanney and how Greg's helped to grow his game:

"He sees the game in a certain way and he sees me a certain way in his game model. It helps, especially I'm coming from another manager who is very respected in this league; and Greg is that, and his track record's proven it. He's so passionate about this club and the philosophy that he has. For me, it's just picking little things, and also adding to that. We continue to build trust and I continue to learn. Always no matter my age, I've always told my myself that I continue to learn from anyone that's coached me or that I play with, so I just soak everything in. He has a brilliant mind and it will help me not just now but in the future down the line if I'm coaching as well."

On if he feels a different type of pressure playing the game for a team like the LA Galaxy:

"Yeah, I mean, you obviously know when you put these colors on and you have that badge on above your heart, it's about trophies. It's about winning, day-in and day-out. And you also have to be able to balance that. But I enjoy that. I mean, I think in my third game, I was booed off at home. So it doesn't get much worse than that. So I just stay level-headed with the good and the bad, and I'm hungry to raise the trophy with my childhood club. Hopefully that's something down the line. It's an added pressure to play for this club but it's one that's welcoming, and I think everybody who embraces that and raises their game, yeah."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.