Nashville SC Wins Third Straight with 3-0 Victory Over CF Montréal

March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Soccer Club defeated CF Montréal 3-0 at GEODIS Park Saturday night for its third straight win. At 3W-1L-1D (10 points), the Boys in Gold are off to their best start through five Major League Soccer matches in club history. Midfielders Alex Muyl and Jonathan Pérez and defender Josh Bauer scored for Nashville SC and goalkeeper Joe Willis made three saves for his third clean sheet this season.

Heeere's Josh and Jonny: Two Boys in Gold scored their first career MLS goals Saturday night when Bauer and Pérez found the back of the net.

Bobblehead's up: Hany Mukhtar recorded his 150 th MLS regular season appearance and 49 th and 50 th regular season assists Saturday night, tying the Nashville SC midfielder with Roy Lassiter for seventh all time in goal contributions (117) through 150 games played. His two-assist performance came on his bobblehead night and just one day after his 30 th birthday.

Three for Joe: With his third shutout in five matches to start the 2025 season, Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis has 70 career clean sheets, good for fifth most among active MLS keepers. Willis and the Boys in Gold have not conceded a goal past the 33 rd minute in a match this season.

Next up: Nashville SC will conclude a two-match homestand when it hosts FC Cincinnati Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT for College Night powered by AAA.

Notes:           

Nashville SC:       

o is off to its best start (3W-1L-1D) through five MLS matches in club history

o has won three consecutive regular season matches the first time since May 17 - May 28, 2023, which was the start of a four-match win streak

o set club records for goals scored (8) and goal differential (+5) through the first five MLS matches of a single season

o has recorded three clean sheets through first five matches of a regular season three times in club history (also, 2021 and 2023)

o has not conceded a goal during the second half of a match this season

o is undefeated (4W-0L-2D) vs. CF Montréal at home (Nissan Stadium + GEODIS Park)

o is 6W-1L-3D all-time vs. CF Montréal in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 11W-3L-7D all-time vs. Canadian MLS teams (regular season + playoffs)

o is 61W-53L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 36W-18L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 43W-38L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 5W-7L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 30W-32L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 40W-42L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 18W-16L-38D all-time when tied at half (regular season + playoffs)

Josh Bauer scored his first career MLS goal in his first start of the season

Gastón Brugman recorded his first Nashville SC goal contribution when he assisted Alex Muyl's goal in the 56 th minute during his first start as a Boy in Gold

Teal Bunbury

o made his third straight appearance when he subbed on in the 86 th minute

o is one appearance away from 400 career regular season games played

Matthew Corcoran is away from the team on international duty (United States U-20's)

Julian Gaines made his first appearance this season, subbing in at the 80th minute

Dan Lovitz has recorded assists in three consecutive regular season matches for the first time in his career with his assist on Jonathan Pérez's 67 th minute goal

Hany Mukhtar

o is tied for the seventh-most regular season goal contributions (117: 67 goals, 50 assists) through 150 games in MLS history (also, Roy Lassiter) after recording his 49 th and 50 th career regular season assists

o made his 150th career regular season appearance with Nashville SC

Alex Muyl

o scored his first goal of the season, the second of his career vs. CF Montréal

o made his 150 th career regular season appearance as a Boy in Gold

Andy Najar is away from the team on international duty (Honduras)

Jonathan Pérez

o recorded his first career MLS goal in his first start this season

o earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Ahmed Qasem did not dress for the match due to a stomach virus

Jacob Shaffelburg is away from the team on international duty (Canada)

Sam Surridge recorded his second goal contribution in as many games when he assisted on Alex Muyl's goal in the 56 th minute

Eddi Tagseth led all players with 7.92 miles covered

Joe Willis made three saves for his 70th career regular season clean sheet, ranking fifth among active MLS goalkeepers

Walker Zimmerman recorded his second assist of the season on Josh Bauer's goal in the 62 nd minute, the first time in his career he has recorded an assist in back-to-back MLS matches

Box score:                  

Nashville SC (3W-1L-1D) vs. CF Montréal (0W-4L-1D)

March 22, 2025 - GEODIS Park

       

Final score:               

NSH: 3

MTL: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Alex Muyl (A: Sam Surridge, Gastón Brugman) 56'

NSH: Josh Bauer (A: Walker Zimmerman, Hany Mukhtar) 62'

NSH: Jonathan Pérez (A: Hany Mukhtar, Dan Lovitz) 67'

Discipline:

MTL: Victor Loturi 69' (Caution)

Lineups:

      

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer, Walker Zimmerman (C);

Gastón Brugman (Wyatt Meyer 90' +3), Hany Mukhtar (Teal Bunbury 86'), Alex Muyl, Eddi Tagseth, Jonathan Pérez (Julian Gaines 80'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Jeisson Palacios, Patrick Yazbek, Taylor Washington, Chris Applewhite, Adem Sipić

MTL starters: Jonathan Sirois; Fernando Alvarez (Brandan Craig 74'), Luca Petrasso, George Campbell; Bryce Duke (Kwadwo Opoku 73'), Nathan Saliba (C), Victor Loturi (Samuel Piette 73'), Dante Sealy, Aleksandr Guboglo; Prince Owusu, Caden Clark (Sunusi Ibrahim 63')

Substitutes: Sebastian Breza; Tom Pearce, Dominic Iankov, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Dawid Bugaj

Match officials:           

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

AR1: Eric Weisbrod

AR2: Felisha Mariscal

4TH: Muhammad Hassan

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Kevin Lock

              

Weather: 55 degrees and clear

