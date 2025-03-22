Philadelphia Union Edge St. Louis CITY SC, 1-0
March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned to the top of the Eastern Conference after a 1-0 win against St. Louis CITY SC at Subaru Park on Saturday night. The victory marked the Union's second-best start to a season, earning 12 points through five matches. Defender Ian Glavinovich secured the win in the eight minute, heading in the lone goal off a corner kick. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick registered his first clean sheet of the season as the Union became the first team to score on and defeat St. Louis CITY SC in the 2025 MLS campaign.
The Union travel to Chase Stadium to play Inter Miami CF on Saturday, March 29 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 1 - St. Louis CITY SC 0
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, March 22, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Ricardo Fierro
Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Andrew Bigelow
Fourth Official: Abdou Ndiaye
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
VAR Assistant: Rhett Hammil
Weather: 64 degrees and clear.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Ian Glavinovich (K. Wagner) 8'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
STL - Kyle Heibert (caution) 20'
PHI - Ian Glavinovich (caution) 27'
STL - Chris Durkin (caution) 36'
STL - Eduard Löwen (caution) 55'
PHI - Olivier Mbaizo (caution) 58'
STL - Eduard Löwen (second caution, ejected) 66'
PHI - Andrew Rick (caution) 81'
STL - Alfredo Morales (caution) 85'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Kai Wagner, Ian Glavinovich (Jeremy Rafanello 71'), Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Olivier Mbaizo; Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan, Indiana Vassilev; Mikael Uhre (Chris Donovan 82'), Bruno Damiani.
Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Isaiah LeFlore, Nick Pariano, Chris Olney Jr, David Vasquez, Cavan Sullivan, Stas Korzeniowski.
St. Louis CITY SC: Ben Lundt; James Horn, Kyle Hiebert (Josh Yaro 71'), Akil Watts, Henry Kessler ; Conrad Wallem (Joakim Nilsson 86'), Chris Durkin (Alfredo Morales 71'), Eduard Löwen; Simon Becher (João Klauss 71'), Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert (Célio Pompeu 74').
Substitutes not used: Christian Olivares, Timo Baumgartl, Joseph Zalinsky, Tomas Ostrak.
TEAM NOTES
With the win tonight, the Union returned to the top of the Eastern Conference with 12 points. This is the second time in club history the Union obtains 12 points from the opening five games of the season (2022).
With his assist tonight, defender Kai Wagner tied midfielder Sebastien Le Toux for the most game-winning assists in Union history with 17 game-winning assists.
The Philadelphia Union are the first team to score and win against St. Louis CITY SC in the 2025 MLS season. This was also the first win in Union history against St. Louis.
With his assist tonight, defender Kai Wagner obtained his 63rd G/A for the club, surpassing midfielder Alejandro Bedoya for the third most in club history. This was his fifth assist of the season, the most in the MLS.
The Union ranks second in the league in goals (12) and assists (14).
Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick obtained his first clean sheet of the season.
Defender Ian Glavinovich scored his first MLS goal.
The trio of Ian Glavinovich, Indiana Vassilev and Bruno Damiani each made their first starts for the Union.
Nathan Harriel, Andrew Rick and Olivier Mbaizo made their first starts for the Union this season.
Homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello made his first appearance in the 2025 MLS season.
