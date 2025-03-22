New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Alex Rando, Midfielder Peter Molinari and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements

March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that it has signed goalkeeper Alex Rando, midfielder Peter Molinari and forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements.

Rando, who is currently an off-roster Homegrown, has been added via short-term call up. Meanwhile, Molinari and Reid are joining from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.

The American goalkeeper signed a Homegrown contract last season and has been a mainstay in goal for New York City FC II making 50 appearances and compiling 13 clean sheets.

Reid, who signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with New York City FC II earlier this week, has had a strong start to his season, scoring three goals across two matches for the Pigeons. Molinari signs his second Short-Term Agreement this season after being rostered in the 'Boys in Blue' victory over Orlando City last weekend at Yankee Stadium.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

The three players traveled with the team and will be available for selection ahead of tonight's match against the Columbus Crew.

Transaction: New York City FC sign goalkeeper Alex Rando, midfielder Peter Molinari and forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements.

