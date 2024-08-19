Receiver Austin Mack Back with the Alouettes

August 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that American all-star receiver Austin Mack is back with the team.

Mack played one preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons last week after signing with the team in Jan. 2024.

In his first year in the CFL, the 26-year-old receiver put together an impressive season as he was named a CFL all-star while capturing a Grey Cup with the team. He caught 78 passes for 1,154 yards and crossed the goal line four times. The Ohio State University alum gained more than 100 yards in a game five times in 17 outings.

The Fort Wayne, IN native, finished fifth in the league in receiving yards and ranked fourth in yards after the catch.

He added six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Grey Cup game last November.

Mack played 11 games for the New York Giants in 2020, recording seven catches for 91 yards. He also played for the Tennessee Titans and participated in the San Francisco 49ers' training camp in 2022.

"We just added a star receiver to our roster, and we are very happy about it," says Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "Mack was a key part of our success in 2023; he knows our coaches, our players, and is familiar with our systems. Plus, he's someone who brings a lot with his positive attitude. It's a great day for our organization."

