Elks Sign DL Daniel Joseph

August 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National Daniel Joseph (DL) to the practice roster, the club announced Monday.

Joseph was drafted by the B.C. Lions in the first-round (4th overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft. The 27-year-old spent time with the Lions during their 2024 training camp but was released in late May. Joseph signed with the Toronto Argonauts in early July, where he appeared in two games for the Double Blue, recording one special teams tackle. He also had stints with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in 2023 and the Buffalo Bills in 2022.

Collegiately, Joseph played two seasons at North Carolina State (2020-2021), suiting up in 23 games for the Wolfpack. The Toronto native began his college career at Penn State from 2017 to 2019.

The Elks return to action on Sunday, August 25 when they take on the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).

TRANSACTION

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

Daniel Joseph | NAT | 6'3 | 265 LBS | 1997-03-22 | Toronto, ON | NC State

