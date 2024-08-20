Amarillo Dusters Join the National Arena League

August 20, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Amarillo Dusters News Release







OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League announced that the Amarillo Dusters have been accepted to the NAL for the 2025 season. The Dusters look to continue a long history of indoor football in the area.

After solidifying stable ownership for 2025, Dusters' owner, Robert Reyna, is excited to bring Amarillo to the NAL. "After the 2024 season with the Venom, I was not happy with the makeup of the organization and set out to create a more stable franchise that can be successful, and that the Amarillo community could be proud of," Reyna said. "Over the last couple of months, we examined how to position a team to be successful, both on and off the field. I took over full control of ownership and operations and consulted with other teams and owners in different leagues. We are excited to join the NAL, as I believe they will give us the opportunity to be successful and provide quality competition for our fans to enjoy".

The acceptance of Amarillo to the NAL brings the current league membership to eleven teams. NAL Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst said that the league is looking forward to the addition of the Amarillo market.

"Amarillo has obviously had success in this business over the years," Walkenhorst said. "Robert has worked hard this off-season, retooling this franchise to give them a great chance to be successful. We know this is a great market, with great fans, and we look forward to Robert and his group, providing a great experience to all their fans."

The National Arena League will now compete in ten states in three time zones. For more news on expansion stay tuned to nationalarenaleague.com.

