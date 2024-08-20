Carolina Cobras Finalize Coaching Staff

August 20, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras have had a busy offseason following the 2024 season where Carolina finished as a top team but short of a championship berth even with a 5-1 home record the Cobras need an even stronger 2025 season to claim another National Arena League Championship.

A big step in the 2025 mission is forming the coaching staff, Coach Negron put that at the top of the list as his staff has been assembled in August giving an entire offseason for his team to lock in talent before the Carolina Cobras kickoff officially in the spring of 2025. Familiar faces returning are Fred Price as the Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coach. Price not only helped the Cobras to another winning season (6-straight winning seasons) but oversaw one of the best special teams units in the NAL, amplified by Special Teams Player of the Year Kevin Dido-Weber.

New names to the Carolina Cobras coaching staff include Daron Clark Jr. the new Offensive Coordinator of the Carolina Cobras who previously served as the Head Coach of the Cedar Rapids River Kings, after a very impressive playing career spanning a 12-year playing career between outdoor & arena football to include a season in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Negron added to his staff with more star power including Mike Bonner the new defensive coordinator of the Carolina Cobras. Bonner, a veteran coach in Arena Football after seven seasons in indoor & arena football. His career includes the time as the head coach of the Omaha Beef and Offensive Coordinator of the Topeka Tropics along with stints in Green Bay and Salina.

"We had a great staff last season. I went with some new faces to the game in 2024. No regrets at all. Down the stretch I felt we needed some experience, those familiar with the grind of an NAL season that we may have been lacking with an inexperienced coaching staff. Coach Clark and Coach Bonner bring a pedigree that is sorely needed to bring a championship to Greensboro. We owe it to the City. It's the only trophy I'm missing." - Coach Negron

See below for full 2025 Coaching Staff:

Brandon Negron - Head Coach

Fred Price - Ast. Head Coach / Special Teams Coach

Darron Clark Jr. - Offensive Coordinator

Mike Bonner - Defensive Coordinator

