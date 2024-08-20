Ghost Pirates, City of Port Wentworth Break Ground on New Practice Facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates and the City of Port Wentworth partnered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ghost Pirates Ice Cove and City of Port Wentworth's Amphitheater. The facilities are on track to open during the 1st Quarter of 2026.

The Ghost Pirates' training facility will approximately cost $30 million, featuring two ice rinks, a restaurant and other amenities. The City of Port Wentworth's amphitheater will provide a state-of-the-art performance and sporting venue for the region. These facilities will be featured in Port Wentworth's new Anchor Park, incorporating a variety of multi-use fields and courts for sporting activities including pickleball, softball, baseball, and soccer.

"Today is a monumental day for hockey in the Savannah and Port Wentworth communities," Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann said. "This facility will serve as a hub for the Ghost Pirates and bring families together to celebrate hockey and all ice sports for years to come in Southeast Georgia."

Port Wentworth and the greater Savannah region has seen exceptional growth in the past few years, including the building of the new Hyundai META Plant in Bryan County.

"This is a wonderful partnership and a great day for everybody in the Coastal Empire and Low Country," City of Port Wentworth City Manager Steve Davis said. "I am looking forward to enjoying these new facilities with my family and could not be happier that the Ghost Pirates have chosen Port Wentworth as the home of their new training facility."

Several local leaders and dignitaries spoke at this morning's press conference before breaking ground officially on the project using green shovels.

"I'm proud that this project is happening in my district," City of Port Wentworth Councilman Rufus Bright said. "This is a huge step for Port Wentworth as we continue to push for improvements not only in recreation, but for all city services to benefit our residents."

