Americans Sign Former Penguins Draft Pick

August 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Liam Gorman with Princeton

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, is proud to announce the team has signed forward Liam Gorman for the 2024-2025 season.

Liam Gorman, is a former NHL draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL), taken 177th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Arlington, Massachusetts native turned 24-year-old on May 8th. Gorman played last season at UMass-Amherst, appearing in 28 games. Prior to that, he played for three years at Princeton University (ECAC). In his final season at Princeton, he had 24 points in 32 games (12 goals and 12 assists). That was good for second overall on the team in scoring. The former Princeton University Captain finished just ahead of his younger brother and teammate Brendan Gorman who had 19 points.

"It's been a long off-season," noted Liam Gorman. "I can't wait to get things rolling in October. I'm really excited for this new challenge, and ready to make my way down to Texas"

The Americans open their 16th regular season of professional hockey in October. The Allen Americans have won four AA titles in their 15 seasons in Allen. Two in the now defunct Central Hockey League (2013 & 2024), and ECHL (2015 & 2016).

