Stingrays Sign Charlie Combs

August 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Charlie Combs to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season. Combs, 28, joins the Stingrays after spending the last three seasons playing in Europe.

"Charlie is one of those guys that can play multiple roles," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "He makes plays with the puck, contributes offensively, and is a tough player to play against. I've heard nothing but great things about his character, and I think he will be a good fit for us."

Combs spent the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons playing in the EIHL, the top hockey league in the United Kingdom. The offensive defenseman has tallied 96 points (46 goals, 50 assists) in 84 career EIHL games split between the Dundee Stars and the Glasgow Clan.

In 2022-23, Combs played in the top hockey league in Denmark and tallied 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) in 45 games.

"I'm super excited to be a Stingray," said Combs. "I've had a couple of buddies who have played in the organization, and they all had positive experiences. I've had great conversations with Coach Nightingale, and I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Before turning pro, Combs played three years of college hockey at Bemidji State University and a fourth year at Michigan State University. Immediately after his senior year at Michigan State in 2021, Combs signed with the Wichita Thunder and suited up for 17 ECHL games.

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 6:05 p.m.

