Mariners Re-Sign Sarlo

August 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners forward Christian Sarlo

PORTLAND, ME - Rookie forward Christian Sarlo has re-signed with the Maine Mariners, the team announced on Tuesday. The third Penn State alumnus to join the 2024-25 roster, Sarlo appeared in 10 games for the Mariners at the end of last season.

Sarlo, 23 is a native of Lynbrook, NY and joined the Mariners in March, following Penn State teammate Xander Lamppa. Sarlo was productive for the Mariners posting six points (three goals, three assists) in 10 regular season games, including his first two professional goals on March 29th at Trois-Rivieres. He also skated in three playoff contests.

In four years at Penn State, Sarlo skated in 122 career games, posting 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) and capturing Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors as a Sophomore and Junior.

Joining Sarlo and Lamppa as Nittany Lions alumni on the 2024-25 Mariners is their collegiate captain, defenseman Christian Berger. The three players made up the letter-wearing leadership group on the 2023-24 Penn State squad.

"I'm really excited to be back," said Sarlo. "Portland is a great town that has a real excitement for the Mariners. The coaching staff and players were great and I can't say enough good things about my time there. I can't wait to start things up."

The Mariners have now announced thirteen players to the 2024-2025 roster, which can be viewed here.

