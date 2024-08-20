Bison Sign Defenseman Noah Dorey

August 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison have announced on Tuesday that they have signed defenseman Noah Dorey to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season. Dorey is the fourth signing in franchise history and the third defenseman.

Dorey, 21, joins the Bison from the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) where he played 26 games during the 2023-24 campaign as well as ten playoff games. In those 26 games, he had 14 points and 45 penalty minutes.

Prior to that, the 6'3 defenseman played four seasons with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In 115 games through four seasons, Dorey had 32 points and 128 penalty minutes.

The Surrey, British Columbia native played 27 games for the Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep team during the 2019-20 season before joining the Rockets. With Delta, he led defensemen in scoring that season with 21 points and helped his team to the playoffs.

Dorey will be making his professional debut with the Bison this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.