Nicholas Canade Returns for Third Year with Steelheads

August 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward/defenseman Nicholas Canade to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Canade, 24, enters his fourth professional season, third with Idaho, after tallying 18 points (6G, 12A) in 62 games last season while leading the club with 109 penalty minutes and seven fighting majors. He also produced a goal and an assist in eight Kelly Cup Playoff games. In two seasons with Idaho the 5-foot-9, 165lb left-handed shooter has played a mix of forward and defense appearing in 108 career games accumulating 33 points (10G, 23A), 168 penalty minutes, and 10 fighting majors. In addition, he has recorded six points (1G, 5A) in 18 career Kelly Cup Playoff games.

The Mississauga, ON native began his professional career in Finland with RoKi (Metsis) during the 2021-22 campaign where he registered 19 points (3G, 16A) in 49 games.

Before professional hockey, he played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Mississauga Steelheads from 2017-20 accumulating 76 points (29G, 47A) in 177 games. He served as an Assistant Captain in his final two seasons and was awarded the OHL Humanitarian of the Year (Dan Snyder Trophy) during the 2018-19 season.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

