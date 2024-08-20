Nailers Re-Sign David Drake

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 12th player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman David Drake to an ECHL contract.

Drake, 29, will become the 19th player in team history to play for the Nailers in parts of four seasons. David has appeared in 177 career games in a Wheeling uniform, which ranks tied for 17th on the team's all-time list. During that time, he has tallied six goals, 40 assists, and 46 points, in addition to a very impressive +32 rating. The blueliner's +12 rating was tied for the top spot on the team in 2022-23, while his +18 rating in 2023-24 was second best among defensemen, which highlights his ability to shut down the opposition. Drake was originally acquired by the Nailers in a trade with the Reading Royals during the 2021-22 season. David has also appeared in 14 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins, and Rochester Americans, to take his career total to 327 professional games, which makes him a veteran.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Naperville, Illinois played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Connecticut from 2014-18. Drake registered 25 points in 124 career games with the Huskies, and was an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons. One of his most notable statistics from college was his 170 blocked shots, as he averaged over one per game in each of his four years. A fun personal fact about David is that he was also an NHL draft pick, as he was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2013, while he was playing junior hockey with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers.

David Drake and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

