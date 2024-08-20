K-Wings Sign Forward Fabrizio Ricci
August 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Fabrizio Ricci has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.
"Fabrizio Ricci is a team-first guy willing to play any role," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He's a big forward that is great at getting in on the forecheck and putting a body on the opposing defenders."
Ricci, 29, is a 6-foot 2-inch, 205-pound, Toronto, ON native who scored 19 points (3g-16a) in 40 games between SC Csikszereda and Meran in Europe last season, adding a goal and two assists for Meran in eight playoff games in the AlpsHL.
"The excitement level is at an all-time high, and I can't wait to get to Kalamazoo to get things going with the K-Wings," Ricci said. "I've heard Kalamazoo has one of the best fan bases in the league, and once I looked at videos of past games I immediately understood how.
"The team has been so successful throughout the years and having the privilege to play for a franchise coming up on its 50th anniversary season is truly special."
The seventh-year pro appeared in 140 ECHL games between Wichita (2019-20) and Orlando (2020-22), notching 51 points (19g-32a), including a 12-goal, 21-assist season for the Thunder, and 72 penalty minutes.
Ricci suited up in 60 games for Dundee in the EIHL in 2018-19, scoring 39 points (17g-22a), then returned to the Stars as captain in 2022-23, but was traded to Nottingham midseason and finished the year with 20 points (7g-13a) in 56 games.
The K-Wings will continue building their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.
Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.
