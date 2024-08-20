Thunder Sign Forward Keanan Stewart

August 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Keanan Stewart to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Stewart, 24, joins the Thunder after playing in 16 games last season with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones and recorded four points following his final year as NCAA (D1) Mercyhurst University.

"Coming in at 6-foot-3, Keanan Stewart adds size and versatility to our lineup," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He can play center or wing and has shown the ability to play a 200-foot game adding depth to our forward group."

Prior to joining Cincinnati, the Guelph, Ontario native played in 85 games for Mercyhurst University and tallied 18 goals and 11 assists for 29 points.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.