Bay FC Acquires Bay Area Native Abby Dahlkemper from San Diego Wave FC in Exchange for $50,000 in Allocation Money

August 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC have acquired defender and Bay Area native Abby Dahlkemper from San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $50,000 in Allocation Money, it was announced today. Following the deal, Dahlkemper signed a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for the 2027 campaign.

Dahlkemper, a native of Menlo Park, Calif., arrives at the club having made 155 appearances (154 starts) across all NWSL competitions since joining the league in 2015, playing for the Western New York Flash (2015-16), North Carolina Courage (2017-19), Houston Dash (2021) and San Diego Wave FC (2022-24). During her NWSL career, Dahlkemper has won three NWSL Championships (2016, 2018, 2019), four NWSL Shields (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023) and the NWSL Challenge Cup in 2024. Individually, she has been named NWSL Best XI First Team three times (2017, 2018, 2019) and earned NWSL Defender of the Year recognition in 2017.

"Abby is one of the best center backs in the NWSL, and we are happy to welcome her home," said Bay FC Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "She brings her leadership, experience at the highest level with the USWNT and success in this league, which are key elements that make her an important addition for our group. On the field, she is a perfect fit for our style of play, and we are excited to have her as we look to make a playoff push down the stretch."

At the international level, Dahlkemper has earned 83 caps with the U.S. Women's National Team, tallying three assists. Dahlkemper helped the USWNT win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, making her World Cup debut, and was one of two players to start every match of the tournament. She was also part of the U.S. squad that won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The third pick in the 2015 NWSL College Draft out of UCLA, Dahlkemper appeared in 93 matches, making 92 starts from 2011-14 at the collegiate level. During her time with the Bruins, she was a four-time All-American selection and helped guide the program to its first National Championship in 2013. She was also a four-time All-Pac 12 first team selection, the 2014 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and the recipient of the 2014 Honda Award for women's soccer.

Abby Dahlkemper

Position: Defender

Height: 5-7

Birthdate: May 13, 1993

Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.

Previous Club: San Diego Wave FC (NWSL)

College: UCLA

