Stoppage Time Goal Thwarts Murphy's Brilliance In Road Loss Sunday

August 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







SEATTLE - The North Carolina Courage fell in heartbreaking fashion, 1-0, to Seattle Reign FC Sunday night at Lumen Field. Despite a brilliant effort by Casey Murphy and the back line, a stoppage-time goal broke the deadlock to snap the Courage's four-match unbeaten streak and drop to 8-1-8 on the season.

The Courage were held to a season-low four shots on the night, three of which were on target. Integrating new pieces and playing in front of an imposing crowd of over 16,000 riding the emotional high of Megan Rapinoe's jersey retirement, the Courage battled to the end and were on the verge of rescuing a point before a tough-luck own goal gave Seattle the win.

The Courage had the first big chance of the night when Ashley Sanchez sprung Cortnee Vine with a pop over the top and Vine rolled a dangerous ball across frame that was narrowly tipped away from a charging Tyler Lussi at the back post just shy quarter-hour mark. The Courage held nearly 75% of the ball through the first 15 minutes of the match.

Seattle answered with a chance a few minutes later when Ji So-Yun backheeled a recycled corner entry off the outside of the post. The Courage defense held strong through a few more probes before winning a foul to end the threat. Casey Murphy made a save on the only shot on target in the half just before the whistle, and the teams entered the locker room with no score.

Vine won a corner as she fought up the touchline a few minutes into the second half, and the set play led to the Courage's first shot of the night, but was easily handled by Claudia Dickey. Murphy made a huge diving save, falling to her left, to prevent a So-Yun strike from opening the scoring a few minutes later.

Murphy made another incredible save in the 58' to somehow close out a seemingly wide-open net to again keep things scoreless. Then she positioned herself perfectly to deal with a header from the middle of the box at the hour mark.

On the ensuing transition, Manaka Matsukubo got in behind the defense, but couldn't get enough on the shot to beat Dickey. A probing cross from Narumi just skidded past the far post despite Vine making a run in the box moments later.

The Courage continued to thwart chances until an unlucky bounce on a long range shot caught the post, then deflected off Murphy into the net six minutes into stoppage time.

Match Notes:

Vine made her NWSL and Courage debut in the match after signing with the club in July.

The Courage held 55% of possession, marking the 47th straight regular season game with a majority of the ball.

Up Next:

The Courage returns home to host the Kansas City Current on Sunday, September 1, for a 2 p.m. ET kickoff at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Courage will honor the five Olympians who represented their respective countries at the Paris games with a post-match ceremony. The match will air on CBS.

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Dani Weatherholt, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Denise O'Sullivan ©, Narumi Miura, Ashley Sanchez (Victoria Pickett - 77'); Tyler Lussi (Olivia Wingate - 63'), Cortnee Vine (Meredith Speck - 87'), Manaka Matsukubo (Riley Jackson - 87')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Bova, Haley Hopkins, Brianna Pinto, Felicitas Rauch, Charlotte McLean

SEA (4-3-3): Claudia Dickey, Shae Holmes, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Sofia Huerta, Ji So-Yun (Olivia Athens - 89'), Jess Fishlock (Jaelin Howell - 75'), Quinn, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Nérilia Mondésir - 75'), Jordyn Huitema (Emeri Adams - 89'), Tziarra King (Veronica Latsko - 66')

Subs Not Used: Angharad James-Turner, Julia Lester, Ainsley Mccammon

Score:

NCC: 1

SEA: 0

Goals:

NCC: -

SEA: C. Murphy - 90+7' (OG)

Cautions:

NCC: -

SEA: -

Ejections:

NCC: -

SEA: -

Venue (Location): Lumen Field (Seattle)

Attendance: 16,598

