Bay FC Transfers Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx to Juventus Women

August 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC have transferred goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx to Italian side Juventus Women for an agreed upon transfer fee, it was announced today.

"Lysianne showed a great commitment and work ethic from day one with the club, and we are thankful for her contributions to Bay FC in the team's inaugural NWSL season," said Matt Potter, Bay FC head of football and interim sporting director. "In our discussions, Lysianne expressed a desire to explore this opportunity abroad. We are supportive of her decision to pursue this move as she continues her career, and we wish her all the best."

Bay FC acquired Proulx on Feb. 6, 2024, via transfer with Australian club Melbourne City FC. The Canadian international appeared in six regular season matches (all starts) during the club's inaugural campaign, logging 26 saves. Proulx registered a shutout and made 10 saves in her first NWSL appearance, helping Bay FC earn the first win in club history - a 1-0 win against Angel City FC on March 17.

Proulx represented Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics as an alternate and was also part of the 23-player squad for Canada at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Prior to her arrival in the NWSL, Proulx played with Melbourne City FC during the 2023-24 season after she began her professional career in Portugal, playing for Torreense during the 2022-23 campaign. She also represented Canada at the youth level in the U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup (2016) and twice at the U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup (2014, 2016).

