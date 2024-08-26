San Diego Wave FC Acquires Allocation Money from Bay FC in Exchange for Defender Abby Dahlkemper

August 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the club has acquired $50,000 in Allocation Money from Bay FC in exchange for defender Abby Dahlkemper.

"While it certainly was not an easy decision to move Abby, as she has been an integral part of the Wave family both on and off the field, we are so glad we could help facilitate her request to move back home and join Bay FC," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We are appreciative of all her contributions and wish her nothing but the best moving forward."

A native of Menlo Park, Calif., Dahlkemper was the first player announced to join Wave FC ahead of the club's inaugural season signing on Nov. 22, 2021 through the 2024 season. In two and a half years with the club, the defender has appeared in 34 matches (33 starts) in all competitions, while earning two goals. In October 2022, Dahlkemper suffered a back injury that required surgery and the defender would return to play with the club in August 2023.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans and the San Diego Wave for the support you have given me," said Dahlkemper. "It has truly been a privilege to play in front of you and see the success this club has had both on and off the field in such a short time span. The opportunity to be a part of the Wave from the inaugural season has been a highlight for me in my career and so proud of what has been accomplished. Since the announcement of Bay FC, I've dreamt of the opportunity to return to my hometown to play in front of my family and friends for the first time in my club career. I am beyond appreciative that Camille was able to provide this chance for me and can't thank my teammates, coaching staff, front office and the Sirens for making this city my home for the last three years. This city will forever hold a special place in my heart."

Dahlkemper earned her first call-up to the U.S. Women's National Team in 2016. The defender played the most minutes of any U.S. player during the Americans' victorious 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign. On the international stage, Dahlkemper has appeared in 83 matches, most recently in the 2024 W Concacaf Gold Cup where the USWNT won the inaugural tournament.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC acquires $50,000 in Allocation Money from Bay FC in exchange for defender Abby Dahlkemper.

