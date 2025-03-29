Match Day Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (1-0-1, 4 points) travels to Orlando for this weekend's match on Saturday, March 29, to face the Pride (2-0-0, 6 points) at Inter & Co Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 9 a.m. PT, and it will be broadcast live on ESPN.

San Diego and Orlando have met six times in the NWSL regular season, with the Pride holding the series record of 1-3-2. In the last match, the two teams split the points at Snapdragon Stadium on June 7, 2024, in a 1-1 draw. Orlando opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Barbra Banda played a ball into the box that found forward Julie Doyle, who scored by a volley facing away from the goal. Wave FC would find the equalizer in the 62nd minute when a María Sánchez cross was parried away by Orlando's goalkeeper, falling to the feet of Makenzy Robbe (Doniak), who hit a first-time shot to level the score.

Last Time Out

The Wave earned its first win of the 2025 season by defeating the Utah Royals 3-2 on Saturday, March 22, in the Club's Home Opener. Gia Corley contributed two goals on the night, with the first coming in the seventh minute after she beat her defender on the end-line and played a cross in front of goal to Sánchez, who finished it first-time. Delphine Cascarino then dribbled from half-field to the inside of the box before perfectly connecting with the feet of Adriana Leon, helping the Canadian international secure her first Wave FC goal. The Royals would respond in the second half with two straight goals from Claudia Zornoza in the 61st minute and Mina Tanaka in the 72nd minute. San Diego called the game in the 74th minute when a ball played out by Utah's goalkeeper was intercepted by Corley at the top of the box and put in the back of the net for the game-winning goal.

The Pride is coming off a 2-0 win over Gotham FC on Sunday, March 23. The Club got on the board in just the second minute when an Orlando free kick was placed in front of the net and miscleared by a Gotham defender, resulting in an own goal. Orlando then doubled the score in second-half stoppage time when a penalty kick was awarded to the Pride and converted by Marta to capture the team's second straight win.

Players to Watch

Forward Delphine Cascarino currently leads the league in assists after making her second of the 2025 NWSL season in the Wave's last match against Utah. The French international signed with San Diego in July of 2024 and has since contributed to seven goals across her 12 regular-season appearances. Five of those seven contributions have come in Cascarino's last four matches (one goal, four assists), and she set a Wave FC record for recording an assist in three straight matches.

Orlando is led by forward Banda Banda, who has developed an extensive list of accolades in the last year playing for the Pride. The forward earned the MVP award at the NWSL Championship after scoring the game-winning goal to help the Pride win the title. Across 2024, she scored 13 goals, added six assists, and was then named the 2024 BBC Women's Footballer of the Year, named to the NWSL's 2024 Best XI First Team, and was a finalist for the 2024 NWSL MVP award.

How to Watch

Saturday's match between the Wave and the Pride will be played at Inter&Co Stadium, with kickoff slated for 9 a.m. PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Fans in San Diego can join the Sirens Supporter Group at San Diego Brewing Company for a watch party.

