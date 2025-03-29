Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (0-2-0, 0 pts) host Racing Louisville FC (0-1-1, 1 pt) for the club's Retro Day match at SeatGeek Stadium, March 30, at 3 p.m. CT. Both sides search for their first win of the season as Chicago comes hungry for their first points, wanting to claim victory over Louisville for the first time since September 2023.

Chicago Stars FC is firing up the time machine and transporting fans back to the '80s and '90s with Retro Day at SeatGeek Stadium March 30. Fans who purchase the Fuzzy Bucket Hat ticket package can pick up a Chicago Stars bucket hat produced in a classic '90s design. The second installment of the Beanie Patch Program features a giveaway with 1,000 patches capturing the iconic Chicago skyline in an art style inspired by the retrofuturistic synthwave aesthetic popular in '80s electronic dance music. Even the videoboard will take on a throwback style, paying homage to the recognizable computer operating system of the time.

When gates open at 2 p.m. CT, ticketed fans can groove to classic beats from the '80s and '90s throughout the match with DJ Boy Wonder and in the Chicago Stars FC Fan Zone, presented by Jameson, with DJ Tess. Kids can also look forward to face painting, bracelet making, coloring and more in the Cosmos Corner.

Where to Watch

Local Broadcast: FOX 32 Chicago

National Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago was unable to bounce back against Houston, falling 1-2 at home

LOU: Louisville was shutout on the road by Bay FC, 2-0

Storylines

Off to the Races: Sunday's matchup is set to be a fight to the very end. Both Chicago and Louisville are coming off a loss while looking to secure their first wins of the season, but the clubs have quite a history. The Stars emerging victorious would mark Chicago's first win over Louisville since 2023. While it will be no easy task, the Stars currently hold a better shooting accuracy (66.67 percent to 45.45 percent) and passing accuracy (73.71 percent to 67.38 percent) than Louisville. Capturing a long-awaited first win of the season could provide invaluable momentum for Chicago heading into the international break before the Stars resume play against Bay FC April 13. Here's to rising to the challenge, Chicago.

Dynamic Duo: Fans went wild March 23 at SeatGeek Stadium when Chicago Stars' Bea Franklin connected a pass to assist forward, Jameese Joseph's, goal in the 17th minute. But Chicago's first goal of 2025 isn't the only magic these two have created on the pitch already this season; both second-year Stars are already ranking amongst the league leaders. Franklin currently leads the league with four blocks and is tied for third-most clearances (14) so far this season. Meanwhile, Joseph has already tallied the second-highest expected goals (xG) total in the league (1.36 xG) and is also tied for fourth in shots (5) across the league. Four of the attacker's five shots this season came in the March 23 match against Houston, the second-most shots in any match by a Chicago player since 2020. With the second campaigns of both these Stars already this good, 2025 could shape up to be quite the breakout season for the duo.

For Club and Country: Four Stars are kicking off April with international duty: Julia Grosso, Micayla Johnson, Jameese Joseph and Ludmila. Johnson and Joseph are both joining up with the United States Youth National Team, Johnson at the under-17 level and Joseph at the under-23 level. Joseph will be participating in training camp alongside the senior U.S. Women's National Team, while Johnson and the U-17 team compete in group stage qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. At the senior level, Julia Grosso and Canada will host Argentina for a pair of friendlies, and Ludmila will join Brazil in California for two friendlies against the United States. Whether repping Chicago or their nation, these Stars will always shine.

