Orlando Pride Remains Undefeated with a 2-1 Win over San Diego Wave

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (3-0-0, 9 points) defeated the San Diego Wave FC (1-1-1, 4 points) on Saturday at Inter&Co Stadium to continue its undefeated streak for the 2025 season via a 2-1 scoreline. The Pride have started the 2025 regular season with three straight wins, marking the first time in Club history they have done so.

Defender Haley McCutcheon scored her second goal of the season, tying for most goals scored this year amongst Pride players. Following McCutcheon, Marta stepped up to the penalty spot and converted the penalty kick in the 76th minute for the game winning goal. The goal served as her 13th converted penalty, which is now the second most regular season penalties made in NWSL history. The goal also served as the afternoon's game winner which is her 14th game winning goal of the regular season, which is fourth all-time in the NWSL.

Defender Kylie Nadaner made her 100th appearance in NWSL across all competitions. Nadanaer has been with Orlando Pride since July 2021 and helped lead the team to the NWSL Championship and NWSL Shield last season earning 13 total clean sheets. This season, Nadaner has helped the Pride backline concede just once in its first three matches.

Scoring Summary:

50' Haley McCutcheon - ORL 1, SD 0

The Pride opened the scoring just five minutes into the second half with a goal from defender Haley McCutcheon. On a corner kick, Marta curled the ball into the box where Barbra Banda headed the ball back into the mix and the ball was deflected off a San Diego Wave defender before bouncing to McCutcheon at the near post. McCutcheon then tapped the ball into the back of the net with a first touch off her right foot to give the Pride the lead.

62' Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Kenza Dali) - ORL 1, SD 1

San Diego tied the scoreline in the 63rd minute on a header by Chiamaka Okwuchukwu. The Wave regained possession with a throw-in on the left side where defender Perle Marroni received the ball and sent it to Midfielder Kenza Dali who floated the ball into the box. Okwuchukwu found the end of it and with a flick off of the head, headed it into the back of the net.

76' Marta (Penalty Kick) - ORL 2, SD 1

Forward Marta put the Pride back in front from the penalty spot in the 76th minute. After a foul on Barbra Banda in the box, the Pride were awarded a penalty kick. After the penalty kick had to be retaken by the Pride, the Brazilian international then stepped up to the spot again and this time converted with a bar-down panenka shot to retake the lead late in the second half.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Everyone knows how difficult this league is and the parity within the league. San Diego are a very good team [with] very good, organized ball possession. I thought we did really well at times, but they were able to pick us off but not really create too many opportunities so our attitude and desire to get behind the ball once they did get through our initial press is something we take a lot of pride in. Goals change games and to get the first goal was brilliant. Another set piece goal that we work very hard on. Obviously, they get themselves back into the game, which obviously we don't want to happen, [but we] show our character again to come back and get the penalty."

Match Notes:

Haley McCutcheon scored her second goal of the season, which is tied for most amongst Pride players to start the 2025 season.

McCutcheon has now scored four times in her last seven appearances, including today, scoring Orlando's first goal of the game each time.

Marta scored her second goal of the season, both of which have come from the penalty spot.

With the finish from the penalty spot, Marta has now converted the second-most regular season penalties in NWSL history with 13 all time.

The penalty strike served as Marta's 14th game winning goal, fourth most in the NWSL.

Kylie Nadaner made her 100th NWSL appearance across all competitions.

Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to the starting lineup from the Club's last 2-0 victory over Gotham FC with Cori Dyke earning the start. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will hit the road following an international break and take on Seattle Reign FC on April 12 at Lumen Field. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 2 2

San Diego Wave FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Haley McCutcheon 50'

SD - Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Kenza Dali) 62'

ORL - Marta (Penalty Kick) 76'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Delphine Cascarino (Yellow Card) 42'

ORL - Seb Hines (Yellow Card) 66'

ORL - Prisca Chilufya (Yellow Card) 93'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke (Zara Chavoshi 90+1'), Emily Sams, Kylie Nadaner, Kerry Abello; M Morgan Gautrat (Summer Yates 46'), Haley McCutcheon, Angelina (Ally Lemos 79'); F Marta (c), Ally Watt (Prisca Chilufya 65'), Barbra Banda (Bri Martinez 90+1')

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Carson Pickett; M Viviana Villacorta; F Grace Chanda

San Diego Wave FC - GK Kailen Sheridan; D Hannah Lundkvist (Quincy McMahon 90+1'), Kennedy Wesley, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni; M Savannah McCaskill, MarÍa Sánchez (Melanie Barcenas 60'), Kenza Dali (Kyra Carusa 87'); F Delphine Cascarino, Gia Corley (Kimmi Ascanio 60'), Adriana Leon (Chiamaka Okwuchukwu 60')

Substitutes Not Used: GK DiDi Haračić; Trinity Armstrong; M Favor Emmanuel; F Makenzy Doniak,

Details of the Game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 29, 2025

Attendance: 7,071

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 44%

SD - 56%

Shots:

ORL - 9

SD - 5

Saves:

ORL - 0

SD - 2

Fouls:

ORL - 9

SD - 13

Offsides:

ORL - 1

SD - 1

Corners:

ORL - 3

SD - 3

Heineken Star of the Match: Marta

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.