What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host San Diego Wave for a Noon Kickoff

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (2-0-0, 6 points) vs. San Diego Wave (1-0-1, 4 points)

When: Saturday, March 28, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

As the Pride host the Wave in a mid-day bout, here are five things to watch for:

History Amongst the Waves

The Pride are set to welcome the San Diego Wave to Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, March 23, for an afternoon matchup at 12 p.m. ET. The Pride are unbeaten against the Wave in five of the six matches the two sides have played since the Wave joined the NWSL prior to the 2022 season. Orlando won the first match between the two sides last season, with Summer Yates scoring the game-winner at Inter&Co Stadium in April. The Pride and Wave played to a 1-1 draw during Orlando's trip to the West Coast, as they were backed by a goal from Julie Doyle.

Continuous Waves

Orlando Pride is unbeaten in 21 consecutive home matches across all competitions, with 15 wins and six draws. Orlando is looking to equal the longest all-competition home unbeaten run by an NWSL team, which was set by North Carolina (22) from 2018-21. The last team to defeat the Pride at home was the Wave in August 2023.

Waving to the GOAT

Marta scored her first goal of the 2025 season in the Pride's last match against NJ/NY Gotham FC, helping the Pride earn a 2-0 victory and start the season with back-to-back wins. The goal is the 43rd of her NWSL career across all competitions, all of which have come with the Pride, making her the team's all-time leading scorer. The goal came from the penalty spot, marking her 12th penalty kick conversion, tying her for the second-most penalty makes in NWSL history.

Smooth Waters

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse and the Pride backline earned their second consecutive clean sheet to start the season. It is the first time in Pride history that they have played the first two games without conceding a goal. Moorhouse earned her 22nd regular-season shutout, which ties former Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris for the 10th most all-time in league history.

A New Wave

Defender Zara Chavoshi made her NWSL debut after entering the match as a second-half substitute in the 88th minute against Gotham. Chavoshi was signed by the Pride in the offseason after spending the last four years at Wake Forest. In her senior year, she helped lead the team to a national championship appearance, the first in Wake Forest history. Chavoshi is also the first player the Pride have signed directly out of college since the league's removal of the NWSL Draft.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her regular-season career.

Kylie Nadaner is one appearance away from 100 across her NWSL career.

Summer Yates is one appearance away from 50 across all competitions, all of which have come with the Pride.

Emily Sams' next appearance will be her 50th in NWSL regular-season play, all of which have come with the Pride.

Anna Moorhouse will achieve 50 Pride regular-season appearances with her next appearance.

