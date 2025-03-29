Ashley Hatch Shines as Spirit Tallies First Home Win of the Season Against Bay FC

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit earned its first home win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bay FC. Forward Ashley Hatch netted both goals in the first half, passing Jess McDonald for fifth-most regular season goals in NWSL history.

The East-West matchup started with some chippy back and forth play as both teams connected well through their midfields. While Bay FC was able to register the first shot, momentum shifted in the Spirit's favor when a close shot from Trinity Rodman forced Bay FC keeper Jordan Silkowitz to make a leaping save in the 14th minute.

Just ten minutes later, midfielder Leicy Santos played a cross toward the penalty spot and Hatch headed the ball past the keeper and into the opposite post. The goal marked Hatch's second of the season and Santos' first assist of 2025.

The Spirit continued its offensive attack as Rodman drew a foul just outside the 18-yard box. Making her 50th NWSL appearance tonight, midfielder Narumi Miura took the ensuing free kick, and Hatch once again headed it into the net to make the score 2-0. With three goals already on the season, Hatch sits atop the Golden Boot race. She last won the honor during the Spirit's 2021 NWSL Championship season.

Neither team registered another shot before halftime.

Early into the second half, Santos and Hatch both received yellow cards before Bay FC appeared to cut the lead in half with a goal from Taylor Huff. After a VAR check, the goal was called back due to a foul committed by Asisat Oshoala.

Shortly thereafter, Rodman subbed off after starting her first match of the season. Replacement Brittany Ratcliffe rocketed a shot just wide of the goal in the 80th minute, but neither team was able to add to the score.

The half, plagued by injury and foul stoppages, culminated in 11 minutes of added time. Kysha Sylla, a defender on loan from Olympique Lyonnais, made her Spirit debut subbing on for Narumi alongside Margie Detrizio who made her Audi Field debut replacing Santos.

Next weekend, the NWSL will break for the FIFA international window. Six Spirit players have already been called up to their national teams: Gabby Carle (Canada), Sandy MacIver (Scotland), Esme Morgan (England), and Rodman, Hatch, and Tara McKeown (USA). Teenager Chloe Ricketts will join the U.S. Under-18 team as Makenna Morris and Meg Boade join the U.S. Under-23 team.

The Spirit will resume play Saturday, April 12 at 5 p.m. EDT on the road against Racing Louisville FC. Fans can catch the match on Monumental Sports Network and Paramount+.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC

Date: Friday, March 28, 2024

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 8 p.m. EDT

Weather: High-60s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 F

Washington 2 0 2

Bay FC 0 0 0

WAS - Ashley Hatch - 24 ¬Â² (assisted by Leicy Santos)

WAS - Ashley Hatch - 27 ¬Â² (assisted by Narumi Miura)

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 3 - Casey Krueger; 9 - Tara McKeown; 24 - Esme Morgan; 14 - Gabby Carle (22 - Heather Stainbrook, 78'); 10 - Leicy Santos (36 - Margie Detrizio, 90+7'); 5 - Narumi Miura (25 - Kysha Sylla, 90+7'); 4 - Rebbeca Bernal; 2 - Trinity Rodman (13 - Brittany Ratcliffe, 64'); 33 - Ashley Hatch; 8 - Makenna Morris (39 - Chloe Ricketts, 79')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 16 - Courtney Brown; 34 - Kiley Dulaney; 35 - Meg Boade

BAY: 29 - Jordan Silkowitz; 3 - Caprice Dydasco; 13 - Abby Dahlkemper; 18 - Joelle Anderson; 20 - Alyssa Malonson; 23 - Kiki Pickett; 12 - Tess Boade; 7 - Taylor Huff; 8 - Asisat Oshoala; 21 - Rachel Hill (9 - Racheal Kundananji, 46'); 55 - Penelope Hocking (5 - Karlie Lema, 46')

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Melissa Lowder; 4 - Emily Menges; 11 - Kelli Hubly; 14 - Jamie Shepherd; 15 - Caroline Conti; 19 - Dorian Bailey; 24 - Maddie Moreau

Stats Summary: WAS / BAY

Shots: 8 / 10

Shots On Goal: 4 / 2

Saves: 2 / 2

Fouls: 14 / 12

Offsides: 4 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Leicy Santos - 52'- Yellow Card

WAS - Ashley Hatch - 54' - Yellow Card

