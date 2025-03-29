URFC Suffers Second Consecutive Road Loss Falling to KC Current 3-0

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Utah Royals FC (0-1-2, 1pt, 13th NWSL) fall 3-0 to unbeaten Kansas City Current (3-0-0, 9 pts, 2nd NWSL) to finish out a two game road trip.

Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made two personnel changes after last week's match, opting to start defender Madison Pogarch and midfielder Macey Fraser in place of international newcomers: Spanish defender Nuria Rabano and Guatemalan forward Aisha Solorzano.

The Royals started strong, with Ally Sentnor getting a shot on goal in just the 7th minute of play. From that point on, Utah was unable to deal with the Current's relentless attack. Despite a disallowed goal following a VAR review that confirmed Michelle Cooper handled the ball in the build-up, the Royals entered the halftime break trailing by three.

Utah was able to keep the Current off the scoresheet during the second half. While it was not the result the Royals were hoping for, the defensive effort and ability to not concede in the second half is something Coenraets will look for his squad to carry into the next match.

Utah Royals FC is back home after the international break for two consecutive matches, first hosting the Portland Thorns on April 11th for a retro themed matchday, followed by a match against the Chicago Stars on April 18th. Kickoff against the Thorns is slated for 8:00 p.m MT., and 7:30 p.m MT against the Stars. Tickets for both matches are now available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

UTA 0 : 3 KC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

KC: Temwa Chawinga (Michelle Cooper) 21': After a deflection on defense, Michelle Cooper delivered a cross right to a waiting Chawinga, who finished with a right-footed shot from close range into the bottom left corner.

KC: Michelle Cooper 37' (Unassisted): After a deflected cross from Chawinga, Cooper capitalized with a right-footed shot from the right side of the six-yard box, placing it into the right side of the goal.

KC: Debinha 45+2'(Unassisted): After a misclearance in the 18-yard box, a wide-open Debinha seized the opportunity, placing a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom right corner.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn, Madison Pogarch (Nuria Rábano, 78'), Ana Tejada, Kate Del Fava ©, Janni Thomsen (Imani Dorsey, 88'), Dana Foederer (Mikayla Cluff, 72'), Claudia Zornoza, Mina Tanaka, Bianca St. Georges (Brecken Mozingo, 78'), Ally Sentnor, Macey Fraser (KK Ream, 72')

Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Lauren Flynn, Aria Nagai, Aisha Solorzano.

KC Current (4-3-3): Lorena, Ellie Wheeler, Kayla Sharples, Alana Cook, Izzy Rodriguez (Hallie Mace, 84'), Lo'eau LaBonta ©, Claire Hutton (Rocky Rodriguez, 72'), Vanessa DiBernardo (Bia Zaneratto, 72'), Temwa Chawinga (Haley Hopkins, 84'), Michelle Cooper (Nichelle Prince, 56'), Debinha.

Subs not used: Elizabeth Ball, Bayley Feist, Marta Lacho, Laurel Ivory

Stats Summary: KC / UTA

Possession: 35 / 65

Shots: 16 / 7

Shots on Goal: 6 / 3

Corner Kicks: 3 / 2

Fouls: 10 / 12

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Madison Pogarch (Yellow Card, 73')

UTA: Janni Thomsen (Yellow Card, 75')

