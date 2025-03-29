San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC battles the Orlando Pride

San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium ORLANDO, Fla. - San Diego Wave FC (1-1-1, 4 points) fell to Orlando Pride (3-0-0, 9 points) 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Inter&Co Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, Orlando scored the opener in the 50th minute by way of Haley McCutcheon. The hosts had a corner kick that fell to the back post that was touched by Barbra Banda who played the ball across the box where McCutcheon hit an easy tap-in to give her side the lead.

San Diego leveled the score in the 62nd minute with a goal from Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, who made her Club debut as a substitute less than two minutes prior. The Nigerian international connected with Kenza Dali's lofted ball into the box with her head and found the back of the net.

Orlando was awarded a penalty in the 76th minute and Marta's initial penalty attempt was missed with the ball ricocheting off the post. However, VAR ruled encoachment, citing a player had entered the box before Marta's attempt. Orlando was allowed to re-take the penalty, and the Brazilian international stepped up and converted to secure the win for the Pride.

Next Match: Following a one-week FIFA break, the Wave will host the Kansas City Current on Saturday, April 12, at 7:00 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets are available for purchase here, and the match will be broadcast live on ion.

Notes:

San Diego held Orlando to no shots on target in the first half. This marked the first time that Orlando was held with no shots on target at home since Sept. 21, 2022 (vs. North Carolina).

Making her first appearance in NWSL in the 60th minute, forward Chiamaka Okwuchukwu became the second player in 2025 to score in her Wave debut (Gia Corley).

Okwuchukwu's goal marked the quickest NWSL debut goal since June 2021 (Ebony Salmon, LOU).

The goal for San Diego marked the first goal conceded by Orlando in 2025.

Midfielder Kenza Dali made her first NWSL assist to Okwuchukwu by way of a set piece.

The Wave out-possessed Orlando 55.6% to 44.4%.

Defender Quincy McMahon made her NWSL debut as a second-half substitute.

The Wave's starting eleven featured eight players who represent countries other than the United States (tied for first in league history). San Diego also sets the record for the most European (six) and French (three) starters in league history. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:2 Orlando Pride

Scoring Summary:

ORL - McCutcheon (2) 50'

SD - Okwuchukwu (1) (Dali, 1) 62'

ORL - Marta (2) 76'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Cascarino (Caution) 42'

ORL - Seb Hines (Caution) 66'

ORL - Chilufya (Caution) 90+3'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley, D Lundkvist (McMahon 90+1), M Dali (Carusa 87'), M McCaskill, M Corley (Ascanio 60'), F Sánchez (Barcenas 60'), F Leon (Okwuchukwu 60'), F Cascarino

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Armstrong, M Emmanual, F Robbe

Orlando Pride: GK Moorhouse, D Dyke (Chavoshi 90+1'), D Sams, D Strom, D Abello, M Watt (Chilufya 64'), M Gautrat (Yates HT), M Angelina (Lemos 79'), F Marta, F Banda (Martinez 90+1')

Subs not used: GK Crone, D Pickett, M Chanda, M Villacorta, F

Stats Summary: SD / ORL

Shots: 5 / 9

Shots on Target: 1 / 4

Corners: 3 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 9

Offsides: 1 / 1

Saves: 2 / 0

Possession: 56% / 44% 

