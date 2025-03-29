Tune In: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave on ESPN

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, March 29, 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

The Story:

Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda is off to a hot start this season and sits tied for first in the NWSL in goals and has sole possession of first place in shots on target in 2025. Banda is also tied for second in total assists and tied for first in shots two games into the campaign.

The Pride currently sit tied with the Kansas City Current atop the NWSL standings while sporting a plus-8 in goal differential. Head Coach Seb Hines' team has yet to allow a goal in the first two games of the 2025 regular season.

An appearance in Saturday's contest against San Diego would mark the 100th for defender Kylie Nadaner. Nadaner made her Pride debut in 2021 and has scored four goals and recorded two assists in her career across all competitions.

Quote of the Week:

"I think there's still some unknowns with San Diego [Wave FC]. Obviously, a new manager, a lot of new players. Some really good quality European players have come over to challenge themselves in the most competitive league, and the same for the manager. So, we're excited for what this game can propose for us. But again, we're at home and we want to set the tone early. I know San Diego had a lot of goals early on in games and we have to negate that with our defensive responsibilities and our pressing triggers. But we also have to play our game, which is ball possession, trying to create opportunities to score and so, it leads us to an exciting game on Saturday."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, NJ/NY Gotham FC 0 (3/23/25, Sports Illustrated Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Lilly Reale (OG), Marta (PK)

San Diego Wave FC's Last Matchup: San Diego Wave FC 3, Utah Royals FC 2 (3/22/25, Snapdragon Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: María Sánchez, Adriana Leon, Gia Corley; Claudia Zornoza, Mina Tanaka

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: Series Record: 3-1-2 (Home: 1-1-1, Away: 2-0-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, San Diego Wave FC 1 (6/7/24, Snapdragon Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Seattle Reign FC

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Broadcast: ION

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

