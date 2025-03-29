What to Watch for as Racing Visits Chicago Stars FC

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC midfielder Kayla Fischer

(Racing Louisville FC) Racing Louisville FC midfielder Kayla Fischer(Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville FC's first road swing of the 2025 season concludes this weekend with a 4 p.m. Sunday kickoff against Chicago Stars FC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Head coach Bev Yanez's team suffered its first defeat of the year last Saturday - a 2-0 decision to Bay FC behind first half goals from Joelle Anderson and Karlie Lema.

Despite the loss, Racing (0-1-1, 1 point) took a step forward in terms of its performance over the final 45 minutes. Louisville doubled its shot total from the first half and more than tripled Bay FC's touches inside the opposition's box.

"I was really proud of the second half," said club captain Arin Wright. "The group came out and was a lot more cohesive, so to see that shift from the first half to the second half shows growth."

Racing will look to bounce back Sunday against an opponent it has seen success against in the past. Louisville swept last year's season series against Chicago, formerly known as the Red Stars, winning 1-0 in Illinois and 3-1 later at Lynn Family Stadium.

Racing also holds the edge in the all-time series with a 6-3-3 record against Chicago across all competitions. Louisville's plus-seven goal differential is the highest recorded against any opponent in the club's young history.

Stars FC is aiming to continue its consistency as a playoff threat this season. The club has qualified for the NWSL's postseason eight times - the second most of any team behind only Portland Thorns FC. That includes last season, when Chicago finished a spot ahead of Racing to claim the final playoff position.

However, Chicago's 2025 season has started poorly, with the the Stars losing their opening two matches. Last week, despite taking the lead early, the they fell 2-1 to the Houston Dash in their home opener.

Follow along...

The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, which is available as part of multiple TV streaming packages, including YouTube TV, Hulu and Fubo. Fans can also listen to the game on Talk Radio 1080 AM or online at talkradio1080.iheart.com.

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

Story lines...

Century club: Defender Lauren Milliet is inching closer to becoming the first Racing player to reach 100 appearances. Milliet, the only current Louisville player who played in the club's first game, made her 96th appearance in lavender in Saturday's road defeat. The 28-year-old Colorado native is also one of five Racing players to appear in every minute of the opening two matches.

Force up front: Kayla Fischer, Racing's center forward through two matches, was one of Louisville's most threatening attackers in the Bay FC game. The Ohio State University product finished with team-highs in shots (4) and touches inside the opposition's box (7). Her work rate in the attack caused Bay numerous problems defensively, as she led all players with four fouls won.

Here comes Ella: A third member of Racing's talented rookie class saw her first NWSL minutes last weekend: Ella Hase. The former Duke University standout started as Louisville's left back at Bay, playing the entire 90 minutes alongside an otherwise experienced defense. Hase, who dished out 13 assists in her final collegiate season, tallied more touches than any Racing player in the game (56). The rookie also led the team in tackles won (4) and contributed going forward by way of creating a chance.

Return of the Fin: Louisville's versatile Finnish international Elli Pikkujämsä was recently activated off the season-ending injury list having recovered from a torn patellar tendon in her left knee. The 25-year-old defender made her return to the Racing squad Saturday as an unused substitute. Pikkujämsä started in three matches in 2024 prior to sustaining the long-term injury. Since joining Louisville in December 2022, she has made 27 appearances, including 21 starts.

Midfield newcomer: Before Louisville kicked off its road trip, the club added to its midfield depth. Avery Kalitta, a University of Michigan product, inked a short-term injury replacement player contract on March 21, becoming the club's ninth rostered midfielder. Kalitta, who was in the match day squad last weekend, spent time with Racing as a preseason non-roster invitee after making 78 appearances across four years in Ann Arbor.

Chicago's rising star: A sophomore within the NWSL is providing the spark in the final third for the Stars. Jameese Joseph, the 15th overall selection in the 2024 NWSL Draft, scored the club's lone goal last week against Houston. Joseph is the youngest player on Chicago's roster to play every minute of the opening two fixtures. She has continued to build on the momentum from her impressive rookie campaign, leading the team in shots on target (4) and shot-creating actions (6).

Homecoming: Following Sunday's contest and an international break, Racing is set to return home to Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, April 12, for one of its biggest home games of the year. A matchup against the Washington Spirit coincides with the annual Thunder Over Louisville airshow and fireworks display. A club-record 11,365 attended last year's Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium. Visit RacingLouFC.com/thunder for tickets and more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.