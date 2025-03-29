Kansas City Current Announces Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop as Newest Culinary Partner at CPKC Stadium

March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop as the next restaurant partner at CPKC Stadium Friday afternoon. A Kansas City staple for nearly 30 years, Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop will join the award-winning culinary lineup at CPKC Stadium as the Current embark on its second season in the world's first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional sports team.

Founded in 1997, Lulu's began as a single location in Lawrence, Kan. before moving closer to downtown Kansas City in 2000. Currently, Lulu's has locations in the Crossroads, Westwood and in Overland Park, Kan., and has served vibrant, authentic Thai flavors to Kansas Citians for generations.

"We're thrilled to be part of the incredible momentum in Kansas City sports. My daughter plays soccer for her local high school, and we've been season ticket holders for the Current since the stadium opened- so we're avid soccer fans," said Malisa Monyakula, Founder and Owner of Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop. "CPKC Stadium is such a great venue and a perfect fit for our brand and our cuisine. Our Lulu's team couldn't be more proud to support what the Kansas City Current is doing for women's professional soccer, and for the celebration of culture and community."

The history of Lulu's is intertwined with Monyakula's grandmother, known as yâa, who passed along the recipes and cooking practices for each dish at the family table in Bangkok. Those traditional Thai cooking customs will be on display at CPKC Stadium throughout 2025. The restaurant recently won platinum for Thai in the Food and Drink category and was named a top pick in Asian Restaurants by CommunityVotes Kansas City 2024. They were also recently featured in The Pitch Kansas City and Startland News, and was honored by the Kansas City Star as a Kansas City Favorite in the Vegan/Vegetarian restaurant category.

Lulu's will operate out of a permanent location inside CPKC Stadium starting with Saturday night's contest against the Utah Royals. They will be located in the southeast corner of CPKC Stadium by section 132. Below are some fan-favorite items that guests at CPKC Stadium can expect in 2025:

Laab Salad - Thai minced chicken salad with cilantro, red onions & scallions. Served on a bed of shredded green cabbage with crunchy rice vermicelli noodles.

Vegetale Fried Rice - Medley of vegetables stir -fried with jasmine rice served with wonton chips.

Yum Nua- Thai curry sliced beef salad served with lettuce, bean sprouts & rice vermicelli noodles

"As we continue to create the best fan experience at CPKC Stadium, adding a Kansas City staple like Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop will be a tremendous addition to our award-winning culinary selections," said Kansas City Current Vice President, Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "We are committed to showcasing the best of Kansas City's food and beverage options at CPKC Stadium, and partners like Lulu's Noodle Shop allow us to do so."

The Current return to action at CPKC Stadium this weekend, as the team faces the Utah Royals tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be nationally broadcast on ION and simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot.

