Portland Thorns FC Transfer Forward Ana Dias to Tigres UANL

August 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have transferred forward Ana Dias to Tigres UANL of the Liga MX in Mexico, in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee.

We want to thank Ana for her time with our Club, General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said. She has been a great teammate, and has played an important part of our success this season. We wish her the best moving forward.

Dias joined the Thorns in March of this year, and has since scored one goal in 10 regular-season appearances. Additionally, Dias scored one goal in three matches during the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

The Portland Thorns return to Providence Park on Saturday, Saturday, August 30 to host Bay FC at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.