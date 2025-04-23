Portland Thorns FC Post Statement 4-1 Win vs Gotham FC

April 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC forward Caiya Hanks reacts after her goal against Gotham FC

PORTLAND, Ore. - In front of a rocking crowd at Providence Park, Portland Thorns FC recorded its first home win of 2025 with a dominant 4-1 display against Gotham FC.

Undefeated at home to start the year, tonight's victory against Gotham saw several players bag notable firsts to help Portland record its first win against Gotham since 2023.

Leading up to the match, Head Coach Rob Gale made six total changes in his starting lineup, primarily to minimize injury risk for players who had been featuring heavily to start the season and a result of the short turnarounds in the recent schedule.

The changes made by Gale would immediately pay off as the Thorns struck first, with rookie forward Caiya Hanks linking up with forward Mimi Alidou in the Gotham box to open the scoring in the 7th minute. The crowd at Providence Park would erupt as the Thorns came together in celebration, recognizing Alidou's first NWSL goal and Hanks' first pro assist.

However, the celebration was short lived as the opponents quickly responded with a goal of their own a minute later, locking the two sides back into an intense battle to grab the lead. Gotham did have a chance to find the lead in the final minute of the first half, but Thorns goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold would come up big to clear the ball away to keep things level heading into the break.

Portland would regain the lead in the 60', with Hanks finding the back of the net off a Sam Coffey assist and jumping with joy with her teammates to celebrate her first professional goal. The Thorns then got an opportunity to add a third from the penalty spot and as cool as ice, rookie defender Jayden Perry stepped up to convert the shot in the 73', celebrating her first professional goal in front of the always rowdy Rose City Riveters.

Forward Deyna Castellanos then bagged her first Thorns goal off a deflected shot in the 80', celebrating with immense joy and relief as she snapped a 23-game scoring drought across all competitions.

And not to go unrecognized, the Portland defense stood strong against a Gotham side desperate to try to get itself back in the match. To end the night, the Portland backline posted 11 won tackles and 11 interceptions to keep out the Gotham offense and ensure that the Thorns and fans could wrap up the night with a massive win.

TEAM NOTES

The Thorns recorded their first home win of 2025 and remain undefeated at Providence Park (1W, 2D) to start the year. Additionally, the Thorns are currently 13W-1L-6D in matches played in March and April.

With the win, the Thorns snapped a four-game losing streak against Gotham and avenged its 2024 playoff defeat. It was Portland's first win against Gotham since October 7, 2023, a 1-0 home win with a Hina Sugita goal off a Sam Coffey assist.

It was the first time since May 2024 that the Thorns scored 4 goals in a single match (previously a 4-0 home win vs Seattle Reign FC). It was also the first time since 2022 that Gotham conceded 4 goals in a regular season match.

Rookie forward Caiya was key in tonight's victory, recording her first professional goal and assist. Hanks is also the 7th rookie in the NWSL to score this season and the 3rd rookie to score a game-winner.

Forward Mimi Alidou bagged her first NWSL goal in her first start for the Thorns.

Rookie defender Jayden Perry tallied her first professional goal via penalty kick, the first rookie to take and make a penalty goal this year.

Forward Deyna Castellanos recorded her first Thorns goal and snapped a 23-game scoring drought across all competitions (her last goal was with Bay FC in a 2-3 home loss against Portland).

Midfielder Sam Coffey recorded her first assist of 2025 and is now 1 assist away from tying Sophia Wilson for 4th-most regular season assists in club history.

Coffey remains the only player on the Thorns roster to have contested every minute of every match in 2025.

Defender Reyna Reyes recorded her 50th NWSL appearance in tonight's match.

Defender Daiane made her Thorns and NWSL debut, coming on in the second half for defender Isabella Obaze in the 84'.

Midfielder Mallie McKenzie registered her first start for Portland in 2025, playing the full match.

Midfielder Sophie Hirst made her first appearance for Portland in 2025, coming into the match in the second half for forward Mimi Alidou in the 83'.

Tonight was the first ever regular season Tuesday match for Portland.

ATTENDANCE: 15,373

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns are back at Providence Park to close Week 6 against Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, April 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm PT on Paramount+ and NWSL+.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

POR - Mimi Alidou (Caiya Hanks) 7': After beating her defender 1v1 in the box to find space, Hanks set up Alidou at the top of the 6-yard box with the latter tapping the ball into an open net behind the keeper.

GFC - Esther Gonzalez (Gabi Portilho) 8': Portilho found space to run into the box from the right side, finding Esther open at the top of the 6-yard box who slotted it into the net.

SECOND HALF

POR - Caiya Hanks (Sam Coffey) 61': Coffey ran into the opponent box after winning the ball and found a charging Hanks, who would strike the ball into the top right corner past the outstretched hands of the diving keeper.

POR - Jayden Perry 73': Stepping up to the spot, Perry would send the keeper the wrong way and bury the penalty into the bottom right corner.

POR - Deyna Castellanos 80': Receiving the ball in the box off a deflection, Castellanos would strike the ball and a deflection off a defender would see the ball go into the right side of the net.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns FC (4-1-2-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes, Jayden Perry, Isabella Obaze (Daiane 84'), Mallie McKenzie, Sam Coffey-C, Jessie Fleming (Hina Sugita 63'), Mimi Alidou (Sophie Hirst 83'), Caiya Hanks, Deyna Castellanos, Reilyn Turner (Olivia Moultrie 70')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Sam Hiatt, Payton Linnehan, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin

Gotham FC (4-3-3): Ann-Katrin Berger, Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett, Jess Carter, Nealy Martin-C (Midge Purce 74'), Sarah Schupansky, Gabi Portilho (Jessica Silva 74'), Jaelin Howell, Taryn Torres (Geyse 62'), Bruninha (Ella Stevens 45'), Esther Gonzalez (Khyah Harper 84')

Subs not used: Mak Whitham, Emerson Elgin, Michelle Betos, Stella Nyamekye

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Reyna Reyes (Yellow) 53'

GFC: Taryn Torres (Yellow) 51'

MATCH STATS

POR | GFC

Goals: 4|1

Assists: 2|1

Possession 39|61

Shots: 11|5

Shots on Target: 8|3

Saves: 2|3

Tackles: 16|17

Tackles Won: 11|8

Interceptions: 11|4

Fouls: 15|13

Offsides: 3|3

Corner Kicks: 3|5

