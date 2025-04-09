Portland Thorns FC International Report - April 2025
April 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC had 11 players called up to represent their countries in the April 2025 FIFA Women's International Window, making key appearances and gaining valuable experience in competitive matches across the globe.
A full breakdown for each Thorns player and the matches their country played can be found down below.
Midfielder Sam Coffey played a key role in midfield in the USWNT's 2-0 victory against Brazil at SoFi Stadium and came on in the second half in a tightly contested second match against their South American rival in San Jose.
Midfielder Jessie Fleming and forward Mimi Alidou suited up for Canada in two matches against Argentina, coming together to help Les Rouges put up an impressive 3-0 result at BC Place in the first game.
For Australia, defender Kaitlyn Torpey contributed to two shutout wins (1-0, 2-0) against confederation rivals South Korea, even finding the back of the net in the second match. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold had been called up to play in Australia's matches, but a minor arm injury saw her forced to withdraw from camp as a precautionary measure.
Midfielder Hina Sugita made her long-awaited return to action with the Japanese National Team, captaining the side for a full match in a 6-1 win over Colombia to go undefeated in the two-match series against the South American side.
Defender Reyna Reyes and Mexico won both their matches against Jamaica with clean sheets (3-0, 4-0), with Reyes playing the full 90 in the second game held at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium.
Defender Isabella Obaze was a member of Denmark's UEFA Women's Nations League matches against Wales and Italy, with the Danes' 2-1 victory against the Welsh setting them up in a good position to gain movement up the group standings in the next window.
Wrapping up the International Report, midfielder Olivia Moultrie as well as forwards Caiya Hanks and Reilyn Turner participated in U.S. Soccer's U-23 "Futures Camp," a camp that featured up-and-coming USWNT prospects and were observed by senior USWNT technical staff including Head Coach Emma Hayes.
PORTLAND THORNS FC | APRIL 2025 FIFA WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL REPORT
Australia - Mackenzie Arnold* and Kaitlyn Torpey
Australia vs Korea Republic
Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia
Result: 1-0, Australia
Thorns Participation:
- Torpey (D), 27 minutes played
Australia v Korea Republic
Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, Australia
Result: 2-0, Australia
Thorns Participation:
- Torpey (D), 1 goal, 30 minutes played
*Mackenzie Arnold was withdrawn from camp due to a minor arm injury
Canada - Mimi Alidou and Jessie Fleming
Canada vs Argentina
Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
Result: 3-0, Canada
Thorns Participation:
- Fleming (M), captain, 65 minutes played
- Alidou (F), 59 minutes played
Canada vs Argentina
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Venue: Starlight Stadium, Langford, Canada
Result: 1-0, Argentina
Thorns Participation:
- Alidou (F), 90 minutes played
- Fleming (M), 26 minutes played
Denmark - Isabella Obaze
Wales vs Denmark
Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
Result: 2-1, Denmark
Denmark vs Italy
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Venue: MCH Arena, Herning, Denmark
Result: 3-0, Italy
Japan - Hina Sugita
Japan vs Colombia
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Venue: Yodoko Sakura Stadium, Osaka, Japan
Result: 1-1
Thorns Participation:
- Sugita (M), 21 minutes played
Japan vs Colombia
Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
Venue: J-GREEN Sakai, Sakai, Japan
Result: 6-1, Japan
Thorns Participation:
- Sugita (M), captain, 90 minutes played
Mexico - Reyna Reyes
Mexico vs Jamaica
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Result: 3-0, Mexico
Mexico vs Jamaica
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Venue: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas
Result: 4-0, Mexico
Thorns Participation:
- Reyes (D), 90 minutes played
USA - Sam Coffey
USA v Brazil
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Result: 2-0, USA
Thorns Participation:
- Coffey (M), 90 minutes played
USA v Brazil
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, California
Result: 2-1, Brazil
Thorns Participation:
- Coffey (M), 32 minutes played
USA U-23 - Caiya Hanks, Olivia Moultrie, Reilyn Turner
USWNT U-23 Training Camp
Date: Monday, March 31-Monday, April 7, 2025
Location: Carson, California
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 9, 2025
- Portland Thorns FC International Report - April 2025 - Portland Thorns FC
- URFC Players Return Home After International Break - Utah Royals FC
- Orlando Pride Kicks off 2025 Season with New Priority Pass Partnership, Enhancing Travel Experience for Players - Orlando Pride
- Kickoff Times Set for Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinals - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Players Making Waves on the International Stage - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Forward Ava Cook Removed from Season-Ending-Injury List - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns FC International Report - April 2025
- 11 Portland Thorns FC Players Called up for International Duty
- Portland Thorns FC Battle to Scoreless Draw vs North Carolina Courage
- Portland Thorns FC Sign Canadian International Forward Mimi Alidou from S.L. Benfica
- Ring Presents Portland Thorns FC Home Opener against Angel City FC on March 21 at Providence Park