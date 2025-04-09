Portland Thorns FC International Report - April 2025

April 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC had 11 players called up to represent their countries in the April 2025 FIFA Women's International Window, making key appearances and gaining valuable experience in competitive matches across the globe.

A full breakdown for each Thorns player and the matches their country played can be found down below.

Midfielder Sam Coffey played a key role in midfield in the USWNT's 2-0 victory against Brazil at SoFi Stadium and came on in the second half in a tightly contested second match against their South American rival in San Jose.

Midfielder Jessie Fleming and forward Mimi Alidou suited up for Canada in two matches against Argentina, coming together to help Les Rouges put up an impressive 3-0 result at BC Place in the first game.

For Australia, defender Kaitlyn Torpey contributed to two shutout wins (1-0, 2-0) against confederation rivals South Korea, even finding the back of the net in the second match. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold had been called up to play in Australia's matches, but a minor arm injury saw her forced to withdraw from camp as a precautionary measure.

Midfielder Hina Sugita made her long-awaited return to action with the Japanese National Team, captaining the side for a full match in a 6-1 win over Colombia to go undefeated in the two-match series against the South American side.

Defender Reyna Reyes and Mexico won both their matches against Jamaica with clean sheets (3-0, 4-0), with Reyes playing the full 90 in the second game held at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium.

Defender Isabella Obaze was a member of Denmark's UEFA Women's Nations League matches against Wales and Italy, with the Danes' 2-1 victory against the Welsh setting them up in a good position to gain movement up the group standings in the next window.

Wrapping up the International Report, midfielder Olivia Moultrie as well as forwards Caiya Hanks and Reilyn Turner participated in U.S. Soccer's U-23 "Futures Camp," a camp that featured up-and-coming USWNT prospects and were observed by senior USWNT technical staff including Head Coach Emma Hayes.

PORTLAND THORNS FC | APRIL 2025 FIFA WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL REPORT

Australia - Mackenzie Arnold* and Kaitlyn Torpey

Australia vs Korea Republic

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Result: 1-0, Australia

Thorns Participation:

- Torpey (D), 27 minutes played

Australia v Korea Republic

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, Australia

Result: 2-0, Australia

Thorns Participation:

- Torpey (D), 1 goal, 30 minutes played

*Mackenzie Arnold was withdrawn from camp due to a minor arm injury

Canada - Mimi Alidou and Jessie Fleming

Canada vs Argentina

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Result: 3-0, Canada

Thorns Participation:

- Fleming (M), captain, 65 minutes played

- Alidou (F), 59 minutes played

Canada vs Argentina

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Venue: Starlight Stadium, Langford, Canada

Result: 1-0, Argentina

Thorns Participation:

- Alidou (F), 90 minutes played

- Fleming (M), 26 minutes played

Denmark - Isabella Obaze

Wales vs Denmark

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

Result: 2-1, Denmark

Denmark vs Italy

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Venue: MCH Arena, Herning, Denmark

Result: 3-0, Italy

Japan - Hina Sugita

Japan vs Colombia

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Venue: Yodoko Sakura Stadium, Osaka, Japan

Result: 1-1

Thorns Participation:

- Sugita (M), 21 minutes played

Japan vs Colombia

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Venue: J-GREEN Sakai, Sakai, Japan

Result: 6-1, Japan

Thorns Participation:

- Sugita (M), captain, 90 minutes played

Mexico - Reyna Reyes

Mexico vs Jamaica

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Result: 3-0, Mexico

Mexico vs Jamaica

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

Result: 4-0, Mexico

Thorns Participation:

- Reyes (D), 90 minutes played

USA - Sam Coffey

USA v Brazil

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Result: 2-0, USA

Thorns Participation:

- Coffey (M), 90 minutes played

USA v Brazil

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, California

Result: 2-1, Brazil

Thorns Participation:

- Coffey (M), 32 minutes played

USA U-23 - Caiya Hanks, Olivia Moultrie, Reilyn Turner

USWNT U-23 Training Camp

Date: Monday, March 31-Monday, April 7, 2025

Location: Carson, California

