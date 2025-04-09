Orlando Pride Kicks off 2025 Season with New Priority Pass Partnership, Enhancing Travel Experience for Players

April 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the defending National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Champions embark on their 2025 season, Orlando Pride is proud to announce a new partnership with Priority Pass, the market-leading airport experiences program operated by Collinson International. Through this collaboration, Orlando Pride players, coaches and traveling support staff will have access to Priority Pass's global network of over 1,700 airport lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep, and spa services, across 725 airports in 145 countries ensuring a seamless and elevated travel experience throughout the season.

With unprecedent growth in match attendance, record-breaking fan engagement, and a historic 2024 season that saw the team win both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship, the Orlando Pride has established itself as a dominant force in professional soccer. However, with this success comes the challenge of a demanding travel schedule. This partnership ensures that players have access to world-class airport lounge amenities, allowing them to rest, refuel, and recharge while on-the-go.

"We are excited to welcome Priority Pass to the brand alliance partner family" said Kelly Hyne, SVP of Brand Alliances for Orlando City, Orlando Pride & Inter&Co Stadium. "This partnership with the Orlando Pride is a perfect alignment of our shared values and vision to elevate the experience of our team when they travel. We look forward to many successful trips together."

The Orlando Pride's next trip of 2025 will see them take advantage of their new Priority Pass benefits as they travel to Seattle to take on the Seattle Reign FC. With lounge access, complimentary pre-flight bites, beverages, and wellness amenities available at airports worldwide, players will now enjoy a more comfortable journey.

"At Priority Pass, we understand the importance of comfort and relaxation with a demanding travel schedule," said Sheryl Pflaum, President of Collinson, Americas. "We're proud to partner with Orlando Pride and offer players access to world-class lounges and amenities that can help them stay at the top of their game, both on and off the field."

For more information on Orlando Pride, visit Orlando-Pride.com. To learn more about Priority Pass, visit prioritypass.com.

