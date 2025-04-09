San Diego Wave FC Players Making Waves on the International Stage

April 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC made an impact on the global stage throughout FIFA's April International Window, with 11 players representing their national teams across the youth and senior levels. The Wave's international standouts combined for three goals, four assists, a championship win, and FIFA U-17 World Cup qualification.

Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio was called up to the U.S. U-17 Youth National Team for the 2025 Concacaf Women's U-17 Qualifiers in Trinidad and Tobago. The San Diego midfielder tallied one goal and two assists across two matches for the United States. The goal for Ascanio marked her sixth of her U.S. U-17 career and made her the first player to score in two consecutive Concacaf Women's U-17 qualifying competitions for the USYNT. In addition, Ascanio earned her team leading 16th appearance and helped the U.S. finish at the top of Group C and earn one of Concacaf's four qualification spots for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

22-year-old Gia Corley spent the international window with Germany's U-23 Youth National Team, capturing the Women's U-23 European Friendly Finals. In Germany's first game, the team defeated the U-23 Netherlands side 3-0 in the semifinal, with Corley scoring in the first half. The midfielder won the ball after a tackle at the midfield and dribbled past three defenders before taking a shot from the edge of the box that found the top corner of the net. Corley went on to play all 90 minutes in the second match against Norway that ended in a penalty kick shootout win for Germany.

San Diego's Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland), Hanna Lundkvist (Sweden), Delphine Cascarino (France), and Kenza Dali (France) all competed in the UEFA Nations League tournament over the April international window. Carusa scored in Ireland's 4-0 win over Greece to tally her 11th international career goal while Lundkvist earned starts in both of Sweden's matches to help them top group A4. Cascarino and Dali both appeared for the French in their 2-0 win over Switzerland while Cascarino added an assist to help the federation keep a four game win streak in the tournament and top group A2.

Adriana Leon and Kailen Sheridan helped the Canadian Women's National team earn a 3-0 win over Argentina in a friendly matchup, marking Sheridan's 31st clean sheet on the international stage. Leon contributed one of the goals in the nation's win when she took on three defenders on the attack and beat them on the end line before sending a cross in front of goal that was finished by Nichelle Prince.

Daniela Arias, San Diego's newest signing, started and played the full 90 minutes in Colombia's 1-1 draw with Japan. Arias has competed with the Colombian national team since 2018 and has earned over 50 appearances.

Midfielder Melanie Barcenas earned her first call up to the U-19 U.S. Youth National Team for U.S. Soccer's U-19 and U-18 concurrent training camp. It marked Barcenas' first call up to the U-19 squad after spending the last year with the U-17 USYNT. Defender Quincy McMahon additionally earned her first call-up to the U-23 U.S. Youth National Team since March 2023.

With international duty complete, the players now return to San Diego to focus attention on this weekend's big matchup against the Kansas City Current on Saturday, April 12 at Snapdragon Stadium.

