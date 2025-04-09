Chicago Stars FC Forward Ava Cook Removed from Season-Ending-Injury List

April 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today removed forward, Ava Cook, from the season-ending-injury list. Cook will be available for selection ahead of the club's match Sunday, April 13, against Bay FC at 6 p.m. CT at PayPal Park.

Cook sustained a knee injury during a training session last year, and after further evaluation, it was determined that Cook suffered a tear to her anterior cruciate ligament. Cook played in three matches for the Stars last season, including the season opener against the Utah Royals in which Cook scored the team's second goal.

Cook enters her fourth season with the Chicago Stars. Over her first three seasons with the club, Cook has 41 appearances with 19 starts, six goals and three assists. The forward was drafted by the club at the end of the 2021 season as the 18th overall pick in the National Women's Soccer League draft from Michigan State University.

