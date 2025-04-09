URFC Players Return Home After International Break

During the recent international break, five Utah Royals players received the call to represent their respective national teams and showcase their talent on the global stage.

For the United States Women's National Team attacker Ally Sentnor and goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn were both involved in the friendly matches against Brazil. Sentnor once again had an impressive stint in the two match series, making an appearance in both matches, starting in the 2-0 victory on Saturday April 5th and subbing into the game at the 72nd minute of the 2-1 loss on Tuesday April 8th. The rising star remains on Head Coach Emma Hayes' radar as she continues to make her mark with the USWNT. McGlynn received her 3rd cap with the USWNT on Tuesday April 8th where she played the full match and made three impressive saves for the team. While unable to secure the win, her heroics kept the Americans in the match and her name in the conversation for the starting spot.

Japanese star Mina Tanaka returned home in hopes to help bring her national team two victories against Columbia over the break. Tanaka earned the cap in the first match on Saturday April 5th but left the game in the 44th minute with a hamstring injury.

Attacker Bianca St-Georges earned minutes in both of Canada's friendlies against Argentina. St-Georges made a strong return in her first matches since 2021, entering the game in the 65th minute of Canada's 3-0 triumph on Friday April 4th and in the 72nd minute of the 1-0 defeat on Tuesday April 8th.

Recent URFC acquisition Janni Thomsen joined the Danish National Team in UEFA Nations League matches against Wales and Italy. Thomsen entered the match in the 59th minute of Friday's 2-1 victory against Wales. On Tuesday April 8th, Thomsen earned herself another cap in Denmark's 3-0 loss to Italy. Denmark sits in second place in Group D with six points from three matches.

Utah Royals FC return home this Friday April 11 in hopes to continue the undefeated run against the Portland Thorns. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. MT broadcast is available on Amazon Prime Video.

