Kickoff Times Set for Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinals

Gotham FC will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 21, against Mexican powerhouse Club América in the first Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals, set to be played at the iconic Estadio Universitario - known as El Volcan - in Nuevo León, Mexico.

The winner of Gotham-Club América will take on the winner of the second semifinal between NWSL club Portland Thorns and Mexican giants Tigres UANL in the May 24 final set for 10 p.m. ET. The third-place match will kick off at 7 p.m. on the 24th.

In addition to being crowned as the best women's club in the region, the tournament champion will also earn a spot in the new 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup. More details on these two FIFA women's club competitions are available here.

Gotham FC advanced to the W Champions Cup semifinals by finishing as runner-up in Group A, two points behind Tigres. Gotham went unbeaten in group play, winning two matches and drawing two.

Club América, which won Group B with three wins and a loss, was the 2023 Clausura champion in Mexico's Liga MX Femenil and finished third in the Apertura table through the first half of the 2024-25 campaign. América currently is in first place in the Clausura standings, with 12 wins, two draws and just one loss over the past 15 matches.

The Concacaf W Champions Cup will be an annual tournament that includes 11 of the best clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The first edition kicked off in August 2024.

The Group Stage saw 10 clubs - three from NWSL, three from Liga MXF and one from each of the domestic leagues of Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Panama - divided into two groups of five clubs each, with each club playing each other once.

FINAL GROUP STAGE STANDINGS

Group A

Tigres UANL (10 pts) - advances to the Semifinals

Gotham FC (8 pts) - advances to the Semifinals

CF Monterrey Femenil (7 pts)

LD Alajuelense (3 pts)

Frazsiers Whip Football Limited (0 pts)

Group B

Club America (9 pts, +11 gd) - advances to the Semifinals

Portland Thorns FC (9 pts, +8 gd) - advances to the Semifinals

San Diego Wave FC (9 pts, +4 gd)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3 pts)

Santa Fe FC (0 pts)

2024/25 CONCACAF W CHAMPIONS CUP FINALS SCHEDULE

*Listed in ET

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - Semifinals

7:30 pm Club America vs. Gotham FC

10:30 pm Tigres UANL vs. Portland Thorns FC

Saturday, May 24, 2025

7:00 pm Loser Semifinal 1 vs. Loser Semifinal 2

10:00 pm Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2

