Aisha Solórzano: Pioneering Guatemala's Path in the NWSL

April 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

On March 15 the Utah Royals opened its 2025 season at home. With new faces on the roster, one in particular stuck out as she made her debut in the 63 minute. Striker Aisha Solórzano was stepping on the field not only for the first time as a Royal but also making history as the first Guatemalan national to play in the National Women's Soccer League.

Born and raised in Guatemala, Solórzano's love for the game of soccer started as a young girl, playing whenever she could just outside of her house. As she grew as a player and person, Solórzano decided to head to the United States to continue her soccer career and become a student athlete at Southeastern University. In her time there she played a major role on the team appearing in 78 matches and logging an impressive 40 goals for the Fire.

After an impressive college career, she stepped into the next chapter of her soccer journey, transitioning into the professional ranks. Starting in Mexico with team Puebla for a season before heading to Tijuana in 2024 where she continued to be a goal-scoring force, finding the back of the net 16 times in 16 appearances. Her first season in Tijuana led to an incredible performance in the inaugural Summer Cup, where Solórzano scored a hat trick, subsequently leading them to a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Reign. It is performances like this that led her to be looked at by teams within the NWSL and ultimately led her to URFC.

So, how did an explosive goalscorer from Guatemala end up in Utah? To put it simply, the clubs focus on helping players reach their full potential. Solórzano was sold after a meeting with URFC coaching staff where they explained the mission for the club and broke down just how they could help her to become a better player. "After that meeting I was hooked and felt this was the best place for me to come and grow as a player." As a dedicated and driven player, she has embraced the challenge of competing in a more demanding league, recognizing it as an opportunity to elevate her game to new heights.

The difference in Liga MX and NWSL was apparent from the beginning for Solórzano, mainly in terms of the physicality. "It is much more demanding. At the beginning it was a big change for my body, there were many nights that my body and legs were so tired and sore." Taking this in stride, she feels more and more settled as the season progresses, taking every training session as an opportunity for growth, focusing on refining her technical skills, improving her tactical awareness, and strengthening her physicality. With a mindset focused on development, she is not only pushing herself but also learning from the talented players and coaching staff around her, eager to gain the experience necessary to thrive in such a competitive environment.

All of her hard work in preseason led to her highly anticipated debut in the NWSL. With her family and partner in the stands, Solórzano stepped onto the pitch for the very first time. Although it was obviously a very emotional moment, she says at the time the history she was making didn't cross her mind. "I was just happy that I was getting the opportunity to get on the pitch and fulfill my dream of playing in one of the highest levels of soccer. It was almost like a "wow" moment."

By becoming the first Guatemalan player to ever step onto the field in the NWSL, she has etched her name into the history books and paved the way for future generations of players from her country. "I just thought back to everything from the past and how I had gotten to where I am now and it was just incredible. I felt an immense sense of pride to be able to put Guatemala on the map in the NWSL." The outpouring of support from her home country was immediate and proved just how much the representation within the game meant for Guatemalan citizens. Her presence in the NWSL is a testament to her dedication and serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring players from underrepresented nations, showing that dreams can be realized on the biggest stages.

Looking ahead, Solórzano has set her mind to personal expectations. "I want to score lots of goals for my team and just adapt to the style of play more. With how demanding this league is I feel there is so much more I can still improve on to level up." Of course, another hat trick would be fantastic as well.

With the unwavering support of her home country behind her, Solórzano feels a deep sense of pride and responsibility as she represents her nation on a global stage. Solórzano is poised to make the most of this opportunity, channeling that support into her performances on the field. As she embarks on this new chapter of her career, there's no doubt that the combination of her talent and the backing of her home country will make for a memorable and impactful season.

